Arsenal vs. Manchester City: FA Cup 2017 Team News, Live Stream and TV Info

Gabriel Jesus could return from injury for Manchester City as they prepare to face Arsenal in the 2017 FA Cup semi-final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

The explosive Brazilian has recovered from a broken metatarsal and will travel with the Sky Blues squad to London, according to David Anderson of the Mirror.

The Gunners can rescue a disappointing season with victory over City, booking themselves a spot in the final.

Arsenal appear set to miss out on UEFA Champions League football as they struggle to make the top four in the Premier League.

Here is how you can catch the action:

Time: 3 p.m. BST/ 10 a.m. ET

Date: Sunday, April 23

TV: BT Sport 1 (UK), Fox (U.S. only)

Stream: BT Sport, Fox Soccer 2Go

Team News and Preview

Jesus is set to return to manager Pep Guardiola's first-team squad just at the time his team needs him most.

The Sky Blues are desperate to add a trophy in Guardiola's first year in charge at the Etihad Stadium, but Arsenal coach Arsene Wenger is a master in the competition.

Jesus limped out of City's immediate plans in February when he was in rampant form after arriving from South America, and his presence will cause the Gunners fresh concerns.

Arsenal are missing a number of players for the short hop to Wembley, with five key individuals unavailable.

According to BBC Sport, Shkodran Mustafi, Danny Welbeck, Lucas Perez, David Ospina and Santi Cazorla are all injured and missing, reducing Wenger's options. However, the Frenchman remained upbeat ahead of the clash.

Wenger said:

It's an opportunity to win a trophy this season. What I expect when you go into a semi-final is to go to the final. It is a special experience and, for us, I think we are focused, highly motivated. Maybe not at the maximum of our confidence because we had recently some disappointing results, but that is a good opportunity to show we are ready for a fight and how much we want to go to the final.

The Gunners have only been defeated once in their past 21 FA Cup matches, losing in last season's quarter-final to Watford, per BBC Sport.

This cup game has huge significance for both managers, who crave success in bigger competitions—but are now forced to place all of their eggs in one smaller basket.

Guardiola's side have played with flair and purpose this term, but their weak defence can certainly be exploited by Arsenal's attackers.