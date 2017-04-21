Biggest Takeaways from Golden State Warriors' Early Postseason Showing

1 of 5

Noah Graham/Getty Images

Ian Clark spent his first few NBA seasons fighting for a roster spot. And even in this, his breakout year, he battled for a consistent place in the rotation and role on this team.

Through two playoff games, it seems he's found both.

He leads the second-teamers in points (25) and shots (16). His 19 minutes per game trail only the four All-Stars and Sixth Man of the Year candidate Andre Iguodala. Clark, who's connected on half of his field-goal and three-point attempts, is one of only three Warriors—and the lone reserve—to reach double figures in each of the first two contests.

"He's learning how to, not just survive in the league, but how to thrive," head coach Steve Kerr said, per Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle. "The first couple of years, it's about survival when you're in that spot. I think surviving teaches you an awful lot if you're smart and pay attention."

Unless Clark's shooting goes awry—he's had hot streaks and frigid ones this year—his prominent role appears unlikely to change. Outside of Iguodala on his rare aggressive nights, there isn't another scoring threat like Clark on the bench. He can space the floor, find shots off the dribble and shake free with timely cuts, all of which helps him pile up points in a hurry.

With the Splash Brothers unseasonably dry and Kevin Durant already bitten by the injury bug, Clark's quick strikes can be vital to this attack.