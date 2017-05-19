4-Star Safety Brendon Harris Commits to Tennessee over Ohio State, LSU, Others

Credit: Scout.com

Brendon Harris, a 4-star safety hailing from Chattanooga, Tennessee, committed to the Tennessee Volunteers on Friday after emerging as one of the premier talents in the class of 2018.

Harris made things official with a post on Twitter:

A product of Baylor School in Chattanooga, Harris graded out as the 20th-ranked safety and 204th-ranked player overall among all recruits in his class. Furthermore, he's the No. 7 safety in the South region and the No. 1 safety in the state of Tennessee.



A speedy center fielder who excelled in single-high looks, Harris jumps off the screen thanks to his tremendous closing speed at 6'1'' and 205 pounds. And not only is he quick to the ball when he's able to read a quarterback's eyes, but he hits with tremendous strength to jar balls loose on a consistent basis:

A nose for the rock also serves Harris well when he's asked to crash down on running plays around the line of scrimmage.

Those traits should serve Harris well with the Volunteers, who were long considered the favorite to land the in-state safety.

Harris looks like a future starter on the back end. Although that status will be hard to come by during his freshman season, Harris has the physical approach and tenacious edge necessary to emerge as a stout defender who can thrive in the SEC.

Once Harris develops a familiarity with the Vols' system and the speed of the college game, he should start to see an increase in snaps and fame.

Recruit information courtesy of Scout.com.