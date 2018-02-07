Carmelo Anthony Suffers Ankle Injury vs. Warriors; Misses Entire 2nd Half

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

Oklahoma City Thunder star Carmelo Anthony suffered an ankle injury during Tuesday's game against the Golden State Warriors and was limited to just six minutes.

As Royce Young of ESPN noted, he was diagnosed with a sprained right ankle and was questionable to return but never saw the court in the second half.

The Thunder excelled without him, earning a 125-105 road win over the Warriors.

When healthy, the 10-time All-Star and six-time member of an All-NBA team is one of the best scorers in the league. He led the NBA in points per game in 2012-13 with 28.7 and has averaged more than 20 points a night every season of his career since he was the No. 3 overall pick in 2003 until 2017-18.

He entered the day averaging 17.3 points and 6.1 rebounds per game.

While the Thunder can't reasonably expect the replacements to replicate Anthony's scoring when he is out, they will likely give more minutes to Patrick Patterson, Jerami Grant and Kyle Singler.

Those pieces can help keep the team afloat, but Oklahoma City's best chance at contending for a deep postseason run in the Western Conference likely hinges on the threesome of Russell Westbrook, Paul George and Anthony being healthy and ready to go come playoff time.