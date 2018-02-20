Jarvis Landry Receives Franchise Tag from Dolphins

Donald Miralle/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins announced Tuesday they will use the franchise tag on wide receiver Jarvis Landry.

Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reported the Dolphins would use the non-exclusive tag on Landry, which will cost about $16 million. As a result, other teams have to give up a first-round pick to sign Landry.

Landry outplayed his previous second-round rookie contract, so the Dolphins exercised one of their tag options to keep him around for 2018.

Prior to the 2017 campaign, James Walker of ESPN.com wrote the following about Landry: "He is entering the final year of his rookie contract and due a salary of $893,850. That is substantially low for a receiver who has led Miami in receptions the past three seasons and made two consecutive Pro Bowls."

Last March, Dolphins head coach Adam Gase was optimistic about a potential contract extension for Landry, per Omar Kelly of the Sun Sentinel. He believed the Dolphins likely wouldn't have to use their tag on Landry in 2018, saying, "We're going to do the right thing and work to keep our guys within our organization."

While Landry likely will remain with the Dolphins, he lacks the security of a long-term deal for the time being.

The 25-year-old Landry is a building block for the organization, especially after he reached Pro Bowls in 2015 and 2016 by topping 1,100 receiving yards both years. He then followed with a career-high 112 catches for 987 yards and a career-best nine touchdowns in 2017, which helped him earn a third straight trip to the Pro Bowl.

Gase called him the team's "best player on offense" during the 2016 season, per Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald. The stats support that notion.

Landry can now continue in that role in 2018 following this move.