Giants' Hunter Pence Placed on 10-Day DL with Hamstring Injury

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

San Francisco Giants outfielder Hunter Pence suffered a left hamstring strain and was placed on the 10-day disabled list Monday, per MLB Roster Moves.

The Giants recalled outfielder Mac Williamson from Triple-A Sacramento to take Pence's roster space.

Alex Pavlovic of CSN Bay Area noted Pence pinch hit during a 17-inning game Friday but didn't appear in game action over the weekend, which gives the Giants the option to back-date the DL stint to Saturday. Pavlovic said "it should be a short stint, since he was available to pinch hit Sunday."

This is still a concerning setback for Pence, as durability has been an issue for him recently. He played just 106 games in 2016 and 52 games in 2015 after a run of seven straight years with more than 150 contests.

When healthy, he is one of the anchors of San Francisco's lineup. The three-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion slashed .289/.357/.451 with 13 home runs last season, but he has struggled some this year, slashing .243/.289/.338 through 37 games.

The Giants will likely turn to a combination of Williamson and Gorkys Hernandez in right field until Pence is ready to return. While it is unreasonable to expect either to replicate Pence's everyday impact, they are versatile enough to play across the outfield, giving manager Bruce Bochy options with the lineup card.

While Williamson and Hernandez can help keep San Francisco afloat until Pence returns, the Giants could use their right fielder back and healthy before the stretch run as they look to eventually challenge the Los Angeles Dodgers and others for playoff positioning.