    Kansas City RoyalsDownload App

    Eric Hosmer Says He'll Enter Free Agency Without Royals Contract by Opening Day

    CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 20: Eric Hosmer #35 of the Kansas City Royals reacts after the end of the top of the sixth inning against the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field on September 20, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
    Jason Miller/Getty Images
    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 20, 2017

    With one more year remaining on his current deal, Kansas City Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer is already looking ahead to 2018. 

    Hosmer told Fox Sports' Ken Rosenthal on Sunday he'll enter free agency next winter should he and the Royals fail to agree to a new contract by Opening Day.

    "I don't know if it's going to heat up now in spring training," he said. "But during the season, I don’t like being bothered with that stuff. If something doesn’t happen here, I don’t see anything during the season really happening."

    According to Rosenthal, the Royals expect Hosmer and agent Scott Boras will want a 10-year deal.

    Rosenthal noted Prince Fielder and Joey Votto signed for nine and 10 years, respectively, but that Hosmer hasn't compiled an offensive profile similar to those two players. In addition, Fielder was forced to retire last year, while the Cincinnati Reds are saddled with Votto for seven more seasons while they rebuild.

    In neither situation does the long-term contract appear justified.

    Hosmer should be wary of overestimating his value on the open market. 

    He had a career-high 25 home runs and 104 RBI in 2016, but his WAR fell to minus-0.2 from 3.4 in 2015, per FanGraphs.

    His .266 batting average was the second-worst of his MLB career. He also dropped off significantly defensively. According to FanGraphs, he ranked 16th among 17 qualified first basemen in defensive runs saved (minus-six) and 15th in ultimate zone rating per 150 games (minus-6.1).

    Edwin Encarnacion was in a similar position to Hosmer last offseason. Poised to be one of the top sluggers on the free-agent market, he turned down a four-year offer from the Toronto Blue Jays last November that was worth around $80 million, according to FanRag Sports' Jon Heyman.

    Encarnacion eventually signed with the Cleveland Indians for three years and $60 million. The contract has a $20 million club option in the fourth year, but Encarnacion has slightly less long-term stability than if he would've accepted Toronto's offer.

    Assuming he and the Royals don't agree to a long-term extension, Hosmer will be one of the top first basemen available in free agency in 2018. However, that alone may not be enough to ensure he can have his contract demands met. 

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 