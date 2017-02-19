Iman Shumpert Rumored to Be a Trade Target for Minnesota Timberwolves

David Liam Kyle/Getty Images

The Minnesota Timberwolves are interested in acquiring Cleveland Cavaliers guard Iman Shumpert, according to Sam Amico of AmicoHoops.net.

Minnesota's interest in Shumpert isn't new, per Darren Wolfson of KSTP in St. Paul, Minnesota:

And Terry Pluto of the Plain Dealer believes Shumpert is a legitimate trade chip, writing: "If the Cavs want to make a significant trade, a player with real value is Iman Shumpert. Teams are looking for athletic wing players. The 6'5", 220-pound Shumpert can play shooting guard and small forward. He fills a need for a lot of teams. Of course, he also fills a need on the Cavaliers."

Shumpert, 26, is averaging 7.8 points and 2.9 rebounds in 25.4 minutes per game this season. He's having an excellent year from a shooting perspective, making career highs of 42.5 percent of his attempts from the field and 40.3 percent of his tries from beyond the arc.

Combine those figures with his solid defense, and Shumpert is a nice three-and-D option. He's also started the last 14 games in which he's played, posting averages of 10.3 points and 3.3 rebounds and shooting percentages of 44.1 and 45.5 in 28.9 minutes per contest.

It's not clear what Minnesota would give up for Shumpert, however. It's hard to imagine the Timberwolves parting with Ricky Rubio, and the team is unlikely to give up on Kris Dunn so early in his career. And since Cleveland is still in need of a playmaker, there aren't many other logical fits currently on the Minnesota roster.