Carmelo Anthony Reportedly Intends to Stay with Knicks Entering Trade Deadline

Carmelo Anthony intends to remain with the New York Knicks and likely won't waive his no-trade clause, according to Adrian Wojnarowski and Chris Mannix of The Vertical.

"The Knicks have not brought anything to his [Anthony's] group that would inspire them to really want to waive this no-trade clause," Wojnarowski noted in the clip above (starting at 6:17). He added, "Most of the teams who had interest in him are looking in other directions right now and expect Melo to remain in New York, at least for the rest of this season."

The saga between Anthony and the Knicks—namely president Phil Jackson—has been one of the persistent storylines of the NBA season. Anthony presumably wants to remain in New York, while the Knicks likely want to trade him to begin rebuilding around Kristaps Porzingis.

In late January, Ramona Shelburne of ESPN.com reported the Knicks and Los Angeles Clippers were looking for a third team to facilitate a trade. That news came shortly after reports emerged that the Knicks were trying to swap Anthony for Cleveland Cavaliers power forward Kevin Love, per Marc Stein and Chris Haynes of ESPN.com.

Jackson hasn't done anything to alleviate trade talk.

On Jan. 12, Charley Rosen of FanRag Sports—a self-described "longtime friend and confidant" of Jackson's—wrote a scathing critique of Anthony's game this season. Given Rosen's relationship with Jackson, Anthony interpreted his article to be a reflection of Jackson's feelings.

"If they feel like my time in New York is over, I guess that's a conversation we should have," Anthony said in response, per Frank Isola of the New York Daily News.

The drama didn't end there. In February, Bleacher Report's Kevin Ding wrote an article on the disconnect between Anthony and Jackson.

"Anthony is a likable person who just happens to be nothing near [Michael] Jordan or [Kobe] Bryant in will to win," Ding wrote. "No, Jackson never thought Anthony had that fire, but he thought he could balance Anthony's ball dominance by teaching teamwork and converting talent into a clear net positive."

Jackson responded to that article with a curiously cryptic tweet:

Marc Berman and Jonathan Lehman of the New York Post explained it:

The comparison to Michael Graham is subtle and jarring. Graham was a former NCAA champion with Georgetown but a renowned problem child who signed for the 1986-87 season with the Albany Patroons, the team Jackson coached in the Continental Basketball Association. On New Year's Eve 1986, Graham and Jackson got into an argument in the middle of a game. A few days later, the Patroons axed him after only 11 games. "Nothing I said made any difference," Jackson once wrote of Graham. "Whenever I tried to talk to him, his eyes would glaze over and he'd retreat to some dark inner corner nobody could penetrate."

Through it all, Anthony has produced on the court, averaging 23.4 points and 6.1 rebounds per game. While he remains a liability on the defensive end, he's always been a dynamic isolation scorer.

Anthony, 32, has a full no-trade clause in his contract and has a well-known affinity for the city. He's under contract through the 2018-19 season.