Carmelo Anthony Reportedly Intends to Stay with Knicks Entering Trade Deadline
Carmelo Anthony intends to remain with the New York Knicks and likely won't waive his no-trade clause, according to Adrian Wojnarowski and Chris Mannix of The Vertical.
The Vertical @TheVertical
The prospects of Boston & Chicago reengaging on a Jimmy Butler deal this week. Trade deadline preview w/ @WojVerticalNBA and @ChrisMannixYS. https://t.co/SeEyG2Lj942/19/2017, 3:37:09 AM
"The Knicks have not brought anything to his [Anthony's] group that would inspire them to really want to waive this no-trade clause," Wojnarowski noted in the clip above (starting at 6:17). He added, "Most of the teams who had interest in him are looking in other directions right now and expect Melo to remain in New York, at least for the rest of this season."
The saga between Anthony and the Knicks—namely president Phil Jackson—has been one of the persistent storylines of the NBA season. Anthony presumably wants to remain in New York, while the Knicks likely want to trade him to begin rebuilding around Kristaps Porzingis.
In late January, Ramona Shelburne of ESPN.com reported the Knicks and Los Angeles Clippers were looking for a third team to facilitate a trade. That news came shortly after reports emerged that the Knicks were trying to swap Anthony for Cleveland Cavaliers power forward Kevin Love, per Marc Stein and Chris Haynes of ESPN.com.
Jackson hasn't done anything to alleviate trade talk.
On Jan. 12, Charley Rosen of FanRag Sports—a self-described "longtime friend and confidant" of Jackson's—wrote a scathing critique of Anthony's game this season. Given Rosen's relationship with Jackson, Anthony interpreted his article to be a reflection of Jackson's feelings.
"If they feel like my time in New York is over, I guess that's a conversation we should have," Anthony said in response, per Frank Isola of the New York Daily News.
Celebrity All Star Game Does the Mannequin Challenge
NBA All-Star Weekend Is Here and So Is the New Wave
Bucher Buzz: Magic Turned Down Deal for DeMarcus Cousins
B/R Presents Hip-Hop Music Video Starring LeBron James and Other All-Stars
Breaking Down Carmelo Anthony's Decade of NBA All-Star Game Dominance
Can Starter-Snubbed Russell Westbrook Threepeat as NBA All-Star Game MVP?
This 5'5" Pro Dunker Thinks He Could Win the NBA Dunk Contest
History of Vinsanity
Could a Player with Zero Career NBA Dunks Win the All-Star Dunk Contest?
Ultimate NBA All-Star Game GOAT LeBron James Is About to Take Over New Orleans
Why the NBA’s Greatest Dunkers Are Passing on the Slam Dunk Crown
From Gucci Mane to LeBron: How the Kiss Cam Is NBA’s Cupid
Was Aaron Gordon vs. Zach LaVine the Greatest Dunk Contest Ever?
Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant Jaw with Each Other in KD's Return to OKC
Russell Westbrook Pushes Kevin Durant
Kevin Durant OKC Debut Welcomed with Boos
Giannis Antetokounmpo Makes a Space Jam Dunk
On This Day in the NBA: Allen Iverson Dropped 60 on the Magic in Philadelphia
The Underhand Free Throw Could Be Making a Comeback in the NBA
Kerr Ejected
Devin Booker Scores the Winning Shot Against the Sacramento Kings
Yogi Ferrell Hits Game-Winning 3 Versus Trailblazers
The Potential Top-2 NBA Draft Picks Are About to Finally Settle It on the Court
Dunk Contest Legend Nate Robinson Wants One Last Chance to Ball in the NBA
Could a Player with Zero Career NBA Dunks Win the All-Star Dunk Contest?
Carmelo and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Month
Greg Anthony's Starting 5: the Biggest NBA All-Star Snubs
CJ McCollum Making Moves
DeAndre Liggins Takes Too Many Steps, LeBron James Mocks Him
Kristaps Porzingis Slams in the Face of Dwight Howard
Steph Curry Hits a Half-Court Shot Before Halftime
Carmelo Anthony Doesn't Want Any Cheers
Joel Embiid Blocks James Harden and Finishes the Other Way
Kemba Walker Sick Crossover on Derrick Rose
The NBA's Biggest Social Media Stars Take the Court at Halftime
Howard Beck's Rant on the All-Star Voting Process
This Night in the NBA
Alternative NBA Facts with Howard Beck
Howard Beck Predicts His Western Conference All-Star Reserves Team
Howard Beck Predicts His Eastern Conference All-Star Reserves Team
'We Came Up in the Struggle’: NBA’s Zach Randolph Gives $20K to Keep Lights On
Celebrate This Year's Oscar Nominees with the NBA's Best Actors
Philadelphia 76ers Are on a Roll with #RaiseTheCat Victory Celebration
Joakim Noah Makes an Embarrassing Free-Throw Attempt Versus Pacers
Dion Waiters Drills the Three to Win the Game Against the Warriors
Giannis Antetokounmpo Drains the Three
Westbrook Scores Game-Winner and Earns Another Triple-Double to Defeat Jazz
LeBron James Nails a Clutch 3-Pointer to Tie the Game vs. Spurs
Eleven Years Ago Today, Kobe Bryant Dropped 81 Points on the Raptors
Greg Anthony's Starting 5: Top 5 Question Marks at the Halfway Point
Howard Beck and Ric Bucher's 1st-Half Disappointments
KD Has His Best Game of the Season vs. Thunder
Was the NBA Right or Wrong to Reduce Fan Influence on All-Star Starters?
Who Should Star in the Remake of 'White Men Can’t Jump'?
The Greek Freak vs. the Beard: Harden and Giannis Face Off in Houston
Allen Iverson Will Reportedly Coach Former NBA Stars in 3-on-3 Tournament
Mr. December: See John Wall Once Again End the Year as NBA's Player of the Month
Greg Anthony's Starting 5: the Top 5 Trade Targets in the NBA
Jordan Clarkson Fouls Goran Dragic & James Johnson Isn't Having It
Carmelo Anthony Drains the 3 for the Lead Against the Bucks
Kristaps Porzingis Puts the Moves on the Bucks
Top 3 Landing Spots If the Chicago Bulls Move All-Star Jimmy Butler
Giannis vs. Porzingis: Battle of the International Unicorns
James Harden vs. Russell Westbrook: Who's the Real MVP?
Ric Bucher's NBA Power Rankings: New Year Sees a New Team at #1
Bucher Buzz: the Reason the Hawks Are Likely to Trade Paul Millsap and Others
Bucher Buzz: League Sources Say Bulls Have Begun Shopping Jimmy Butler
Who Will Grab the 8th Seed in the Western Conference?
Howard Beck Predicts the NBA All-Star Teams in Each Conference
What's Wrong with the New York Knicks?
Is Rondo's Relationship with the Bulls Beyond Repair?
Greg Anthony's Starting 5: Who Has the Most to Prove in 2017?
James Harden Connects with Montrezl Harrell with the Between-the-Legs Dime
Jrue Holiday Dunks on Kristaps Porzingis
Isaiah Thomas Scores Career High 52 Points Versus the Miami Heat
Tommy Heinsohn Goes Nuts After Isaiah Thomas Scores His 50th Point
Giannis Antetokounmpo Blocks the Two-Time Slam Dunk Champ
Doc and Austin Rivers Receive 1st-Half Ejections Against the Houston Rockets
Kristaps Porzingis Down the Lane for a Jam
Lopez Does a Double Clothesline
KP in No-Man's Land on Defense
KP at 4 Leads to Wide-Open Pacers 3
Knicks Beat Downcourt by Pacers
Porzingis Plays Good D at Rim vs. Pacers
Clutch Under Pressure: MVP Steph Curry Steps Up with the Game on the Line
The drama didn't end there. In February, Bleacher Report's Kevin Ding wrote an article on the disconnect between Anthony and Jackson.
"Anthony is a likable person who just happens to be nothing near [Michael] Jordan or [Kobe] Bryant in will to win," Ding wrote. "No, Jackson never thought Anthony had that fire, but he thought he could balance Anthony's ball dominance by teaching teamwork and converting talent into a clear net positive."
Jackson responded to that article with a curiously cryptic tweet:
Phil Jackson @PhilJackson11
Bleacher's Ding almost rings the bell, but I learned you don't change the spot on a leopard with Michael Graham in my CBA daze.2/7/2017, 8:22:27 PM
Marc Berman and Jonathan Lehman of the New York Post explained it:
The comparison to Michael Graham is subtle and jarring. Graham was a former NCAA champion with Georgetown but a renowned problem child who signed for the 1986-87 season with the Albany Patroons, the team Jackson coached in the Continental Basketball Association.
On New Year's Eve 1986, Graham and Jackson got into an argument in the middle of a game. A few days later, the Patroons axed him after only 11 games.
"Nothing I said made any difference," Jackson once wrote of Graham. "Whenever I tried to talk to him, his eyes would glaze over and he'd retreat to some dark inner corner nobody could penetrate."
Through it all, Anthony has produced on the court, averaging 23.4 points and 6.1 rebounds per game. While he remains a liability on the defensive end, he's always been a dynamic isolation scorer.
Anthony, 32, has a full no-trade clause in his contract and has a well-known affinity for the city. He's under contract through the 2018-19 season.
Like the new article format? Send us feedback!