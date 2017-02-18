FA Cup 2017: 5th-Round Results, Scores, Updated Schedule After Saturday Fixtures

Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Lincoln City pulled off the biggest shock of this season's FA Cup so far on Saturday with a 1-0 fifth-round win over Premier League outfit Burnley at Turf Moor.

Sean Raggett's 89th-minute header saw the Imps become the first non-league club to reach the tournament's last eight in more than a century, where they'll join Chelsea, Middlesbrough and Millwall:

Premier League leaders Chelsea edged Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0 at Molineux to reach the quarters for the second season in succession, but Manchester City were forced into a replay after drawing 0-0 at Huddersfield Town.

Boro saw Oxford United out of the running as goals from Grant Leadbitter, Rudy Gestede and Cristhian Stuani completed a 3-2 victory, while Leicester's slump continued with a 1-0 defeat at the hands of 10-man Millwall.

Read on for a roundup of Saturday's FA Cup results as the competition's quarter-finals began to take shape.

2016-17 FA Cup: Saturday's Fifth-Round Results Home Score Away Burnley 0-1 Lincoln City Huddersfield Town 0-0* Manchester City Middlesborough 3-2 Oxford United Millwall 1-0 Leicester City Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-2 Chelsea BBC Sport (* denotes a replay is required)

Recap

Lincoln came into Saturday's fifth-round fixture at Burnley full of hope for what might come of their visit to top-flight opposition, and they left as one of eight quarter-finalists in this season's FA Cup.

Despite having just a single shot on target—that with which Raggett scored minutes from full time—manager Danny Cowley's side scythed into the last eight, via The Times Video:

Burnley boasted a majority in possession and the bulk of shots on goal, but their inability to convert said chances ultimately saw the Clarets pay the price and bow out of the competition under glum circumstances.

BBC Sport shared footage of the Imps deservedly celebrating in their changing room after the result, pointing out the fifth-tier side need just one more win to book a place in Wembley's semi-finals:

Chelsea endured a painstaking first half in their trip to Molineux, where the two teams went in scoreless at the break, but goals from Pedro and Diego Costa saw the Blues into a lead tho help book them a place in the next round.

Wolves deserved plenty of credit for the fight they put up against top-flight opposition in front of their own fans, but Willian's inch-perfect cross to Pedro meant the Spaniard continued his recent spurt in scoring form, per OptaJoe:

Costa seized upon an unfortunate defensive error from the hosts inside their own box late on to double Chelsea's advantage, sliding the ball inside goalkeeper Carl Ikeme's far post to put the result beyond doubt.

Lincoln didn't register Saturday's only upset, either, as Premier League champions Leicester City failed to capitalise upon Millwall defender Jake Cooper's 52nd-minute red card and were beaten 1-0 at The Den.

And like Lincoln, Millwall waited to strike late as Shaun Cummings bundled his way through the Foxes' defence in the 90th minute to ensure the Championship will be represented in the last eight, per BT Sport:

Manchester City weren't as fortunate and couldn't unearth a breakthrough in their trip to Huddersfield Town, despite outdoing their hosts with 15 attempts on goal compared to the Terriers' eight.

The Citizens will have an unwelcome replay fixture added to an already hectic schedule as a result, although manager Pep Guardiola told the media he was never expecting an easy ride, per BBC Blue Tuesday:

Middlesborough were at least able to uphold some Premier League prestige on their end, however, as Stuani contributed a late winner to end Oxford United's impressive comeback attempt from 2-0 down.

Leadbitter and Gestede put the north-east hosts two goals to the good before Chris Maguire and Antonio Martinez pulled the League One side level, only for Stuani to bury their quarter-final hopes with a close-range strike four minutes from time.