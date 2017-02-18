WWE Legend Ivan Koloff Dies at Age 74

Photo Credit: WWE.com

Professional wrestling legend Ivan Koloff, whose real name was Oreal Perras, has died from liver disease. He was 74.

WWE.com reported the news.

Longtime wrestling stalwart Ric Flair posted a message on social media about Koloff's passing:

Brian G. James, formerly known as Road Dogg and a current WWE producer, reacted to the news on Twitter:

Hulk Hogan also relayed his condolences:

"The Russian Bear" was an active member of the wrestling community for more than three decades, including a stint as the WWWF world heavyweight champion.

The Montreal native was best known for his feud with fellow legend Bruno Sammartino, the longest-reigning champion in WWE history. Sammartino held the title for more than seven years before Koloff ended the streak at Madison Square Garden in 1971.

Koloff captured numerous other championships during his time in other promotions, both in the United States and Canada. Among those accomplishments included seven NWA Georgia Tag Team championships and five NWA Florida Tag Team champion five times.

The fierce grappler was honored with the Frank Gotch Award by the National Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2009. He was also selected for the Wrestling Observer Newsletter Hall of Fame in 2015.

Koloff's death marked the second high-profile loss for the wrestling community in as many days. On Friday, WWE announced the passing of George "The Animal" Steele at age 79.