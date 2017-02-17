Brandon Armstrong Named MVP for 2017 NBA Celebrity Game: Comments and Reaction

Joe Murphy/Getty Images

Arcade Fire's Win Butler double-doubled with 22 points and 11 rebounds at the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game in New Orleans on Friday night, but social media impressionist Brandon Armstrong took home MVP honors as the East thrashed the West 88-59 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Armstrong finished with 16 points and 15 rebounds in the rout, and he did so by breaking out some of his famous impressions.

The most notable came in the third quarter, when Armstrong euro-stepped, and stepped and stepped some more through the West defense a la Houston Rockets point guard James Harden, as the NBA on ESPN documented on Twitter:

However, Armstrong wasn't all fun and games.

A former college standout who spent time with the Reno Bighorns of the NBA's D-League and played professionally in Spain, per Sporting News' Sean Gentille, Armstrong showed some serious range when he pulled up from well beyond the arc in the third quarter, as the NBA documented on Twitter:

And while Armstrong, known online as BdotAdot, won't be partaking in any other events in the Big Easy, he did offer a glimpse at what Sunday's All-Star Game could look like when Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook suit up for the Western Conference:

Now the defending Celebrity Game MVP, Armstrong should become a staple of the exhibition as he seeks to put skills tailor-made for the defenseless clash to good use next year.

Watch out, Kevin Hart. Brandon could be coming for your throne.