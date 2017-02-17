    NBA All Star GameDownload App

    Brandon Armstrong Named MVP for 2017 NBA Celebrity Game: Comments and Reaction

    NEW ORLEANS, LA - FEBRUARY 17: Brandon Armstrong #0 of the East Team shoots during the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game as a part of 2017 All-Star Weekend at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on February 17, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Joe Murphy/Getty Images
    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistFebruary 18, 2017

    Arcade Fire's Win Butler double-doubled with 22 points and 11 rebounds at the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game in New Orleans on Friday night, but social media impressionist Brandon Armstrong took home MVP honors as the East thrashed the West 88-59 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.  

    Armstrong finished with 16 points and 15 rebounds in the rout, and he did so by breaking out some of his famous impressions.

    The most notable came in the third quarter, when Armstrong euro-stepped, and stepped and stepped some more through the West defense a la Houston Rockets point guard James Harden, as the NBA on ESPN documented on Twitter: 

    However, Armstrong wasn't all fun and games.

    A former college standout who spent time with the Reno Bighorns of the NBA's D-League and played professionally in Spain, per Sporting News' Sean Gentille, Armstrong showed some serious range when he pulled up from well beyond the arc in the third quarter, as the NBA documented on Twitter: 

    And while Armstrong, known online as BdotAdot, won't be partaking in any other events in the Big Easy, he did offer a glimpse at what Sunday's All-Star Game could look like when Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook suit up for the Western Conference: 

    Now the defending Celebrity Game MVP, Armstrong should become a staple of the exhibition as he seeks to put skills tailor-made for the defenseless clash to good use next year. 

    Watch out, Kevin Hart. Brandon could be coming for your throne. 

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 