2017 NBA All-Star Game Betting Lines, Preview and Game MVP Odds Roundup

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Western Conference head coach Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors has already publicly stated that he plans to play the four players from his own team together at some point in Sunday's NBA All-Star Game.

Their chemistry, along with the West's overall talent level, figures to give them a solid edge, as sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark have pegged them as five-point favorites over their counterparts from the East for the contest.

The Western Conference has won the NBA All-Star Game the previous two years, with Russell Westbrook of the Oklahoma City Thunder named MVP both times.

Westbrook may or may not be the fifth player in the lineup along with the four Warriors, including Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and former teammate Kevin Durant, when Kerr puts his own guys in the West's lineup, but he is listed as the +350 favorite (bet $100 to win $350) on the All-Star Game MVP odds. Westbrook will be looking to win that award for the third straight time.

Outside of Westbrook and the four Warriors, the Western Conference squad also includes James Harden (+700 to win MVP) of the Houston Rockets and Anthony Davis (+650) of the hometown New Orleans Pelicans. Curry is the +600 second choice to win MVP, while Durant is also +700 and Green is +5500.

The Eastern Conference team is led by LeBron James (+700) and Kyrie Irving (+750) of the defending NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers, who saw a third All-Star Kevin Love pull out due to injury. Love was replaced with Carmelo Anthony (+4500) of the New York Knicks, and he has been the subject of numerous trade rumors recently.

The last time the NBA All-Star Game was in New Orleans three years ago, Irving took home the MVP award following a 163-155 victory for the Eastern Conference. That remains the only time in the past six years the East has won the NBA All-Star Game, with the West also winning 11 of 17.

The high betting total of 348.5 should not scare off NBA bettors either considering last year’s game set an all-time record for points scored with 369 in a 196-173 win for the West. The previous two averaged 319.5 points, with the winning team scoring 163 points in each.