    Pistons, Magic Reportedly Discussed Trade Involving Reggie Jackson, Jeff Green

    TORONTO, ON - FEBRUARY 12: Reggie Jackson #1 of the Detroit Pistons dribbles the ball during the first half of an NBA game against the Toronto Raptors at Air Canada Centre on February 12, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
    Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images
    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistFebruary 17, 2017

    The Detroit Pistons committed $80 million to point guard Reggie Jackson before the 2015-16 NBA season, but it appears they're entertaining the idea of moving him at this year's trade deadline. 

    According to ESPN.com's Marc Stein, the Pistons have discussed a deal that would send Jackson to the Orlando Magic in exchange for D.J. Augustin and Jeff Green.  

    Stein added that it's not clear yet if trade talks between the Pistons and Magic will advance beyond the "discussion" phase. 

    Reggie Jackson D.J. Augustin, Jeff Green's 2016-17 Stats
    PlayerMPGPPGAPGRPGFG%3P%PER
    Reggie Jackson28.415.25.62.242.836.315.7
    D.J. Augustin20.68.43.01.539.136.112.0
    Jeff Green23.29.41.23.138.828.010.0
    Source: Basketball-Reference.com

    Whether Jackson is shipped to Orlando or not, there has been considerable buzz surrounding his status with the Pistons of late. 

    On Wednesday, ESPN.com's Zach Lowe cited multiple league sources who said the Pistons have "quietly explored the trade market" for Jackson and center Andre Drummond. However, Lowe reported Detroit left those conversations "disappointed with the potential return."

    Lowe also noted the Magic, Minnesota Timberwolves and New Orleans Pelicans could all be suitors for Jackson if Detroit becomes determined to deal its starting floor general. 

    Should the Pistons pull the trigger on a deal similar to the one Stein reported, the motivation would appear to be shedding salary and ridding the locker room of an enigmatic presence. 

    Not only is Jackson due roughly $51 million over the final three years of his contract, but he's had trouble energizing the Pistons ever since he was sidelined due to knee troubles. 

    "It's hard," Jackson said of his fit with the Pistons, per Lowe. "Stan told me it would be all pick-and-roll. We had success that way. Now, we didn't know what we were. Are we a pick-and-roll team? Are we a movement team? We didn't have an identity."

    Conversely, Augustin is under contract through the 2019-20 season at a flat $7.2 million per season. Green, meanwhile, is earning $15 million this year and is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at season's end. 

    Considering Augustin played for head coach Stan Van Gundy and the Pistons as recently as the 2014-15 campaign, adding his more stable, veteran presence to the mix could help Detroit move on before it targets a new long-term solution at point guard through free agency or the draft. 

     

    Contract information courtesy of Spotrac.com

