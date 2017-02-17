    New England PatriotsDownload App

    Former Patriots, Miami CB Leonard Myers Dies at Age 38

    FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 29: Leonard Myers #25 of the New England Patriots tries to get the crowd into the game early against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on December 29, 2002 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. The Patriots defeated the Dolphins 27-24 in overtime. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
    Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
    February 17, 2017

    Leonard Myers, a former NFL cornerback and University of Miami standout, died Friday morning from cancer. He was 38.

    George Richards of the Miami Herald passed along the news, citing information from the defender's family and friends.

    Canes Football passed along its condolences on social media:

    Myers rose to stardom as an impact contributor in the Miami secondary across his four years with the Hurricanes, which began in 1997. He racked up nine interceptions across 44 collegiate games, including two he returned for touchdowns.

    His success allowed him to get selected by New England Patriots in the sixth round of the 2001 NFL draft. He appeared in 15 regular-season games across two seasons with the Pats. He was also part of the franchise's Super Bowl XXXVI championship team, though he didn't play in the big game.

    ESPN noted Myers later sold the ring from that title on eBay for $32,600.

    The corner spent one more season in the NFL after his time with the Patriots came to an end in 2003. He bounced around the league, making stops with the New Orleans Saints, New York Jets and Detroit Lions. He played two games and made two tackles.

    Myers also played a stint in the Canadian Football League with the Ottawa Renegades in 2005 before officially walking away from the game.

    The Miami Herald report noted his most recent football involvement came as a New Mexico Highlands University wide receivers coach in 2015.  

