    Eugenie Bouchard Goes on Date with Fan After Super Bowl Bet on Twitter

    Alex KebleFeatured ColumnistFebruary 16, 2017

    Canadian tennis star Eugenie Bouchard has taken one of her fans on a date to an NBA match after losing a Super Bowl bet on Twitter, per Callum Davis for the Telegraph.

    The world No. 44 tweeted a picture of herself with student John Goehrke, who chanced his arm after Bouchard backed the Atlanta Falcons to beat the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl:

    Goehrke tweeted the Canadian, "if patriots win we go on a date?" after Bouchard had asserted her confidence in Atlanta, who held a 21-3 half-time lead when the initial tweet was made. The tennis player replied "sure" to Goehrke's bet, and then followed it up after the final whistle:

    Rumours of a date grew on social media, and Bouchard believes she was left with little choice but to honour the bet after the Patriots stormed back to win the Super Bowl 34-28.

    "After all the media attention it got, it was something I could, first of all, not back out of. There was no chance," she said on Sports Illustrated's Extra Mustard (via Davis).

    "I was worried, however, when I looked at his Twitter profile as soon as I lost the bet and his profile picture was a picture of Tiger Woods. I was like, 'It's one of those Twitter fans. I don't even know what he looks like. What is going to happen?' But it turns out he seems to be a very nice boy."

    Speaking to the Kansas City StarGoehrke said: "I thought maybe there was a chance she would respond, but I thought there was no chance she’d actually agree to it," per Davis.

    But the two met in New York City to watch the Brooklyn Nets on Feb. 15 and presumably had a lot of fun—the game ended 129-125 to the Milwaukee Bucks. Unfortunately for Goerhrke, there is no indication as of yet that he managed to secure a second date.

