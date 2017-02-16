    Miami MarlinsDownload App

    Kushner Family Says Jeffrey Loria Becoming Ambassador Would Halt Marlins Sale

    Miami Marlins owner Jeffrey Loria watches his team during spring training baseball practice Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2016, in Jupiter, Fla. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    Jeff Roberson/Associated Press
    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistFebruary 16, 2017

    The potential sale of the Miami Marlins could be on hold due to owner Jeffrey Loria's diplomatic future.

    On Wednesday, Maggie Haberman of the New York Times provided a statement from the prospective buyer's family:

    President Donald Trump is reportedly set to nominate Loria to become ambassador to France, per Daniel Halper of the New York Post.

    The possibility of a sale first came up last week, when Mike Ozanian of Forbes reported a handshake agreement for the Marlins worth $1.6 billion. Loria had bought the team for $158 million 15 years earlier.

    ESPN.com's Darren Rovell later reported real estate mogul Charles Kushner was involved in the deal.

    Kushner's daughter-in-law is first daughter Ivanka Trump, while his son Jared is a senior adviser to the president.

    Joshua Kushner and brother-in-law Joseph Meyer were reportedly set to be the primary investors in the deal, per Andrew Ross Sorkin and Michael J. De La Merced of the New York Times, although the purchase now appears to be on hold.

