Report: Matt Duchene Traded to Senators in 3-Team Deal; Kyle Turris to Predators

The Colorado Avalanche reached an agreement Sunday to trade center Matt Duchene to the Ottawa Senators, the Denver Post's Nick Groke reported.

According to TSN's Darren Dreger, the deal also includes the Nashville Predators. Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported Kyle Turris will move from the Senators to the Predators and sign a six-year, $36 million extension. Friedman provided the additional details on the trade:

Turris provides the Predators with a much-needed offensive threat, entering the day with nine total points after tallying 55 last season. The 28-year-old has been a consistent passer throughout his career but stepped up his scoring in 2016-17 with a career-high 27 goals.

Nashville has struggled to replace the retired Mike Fisher, leaving Ryan Johansen as the only reliable center on the roster. Turris represents an immediate upgrade while bringing the experience needed to once again contend for a title.

Meanwhile, Duchene had emerged as one of the most-talked-about names leading up to the NHL's trade deadline last season, so the fact he's changing teams doesn't come as a major shock. It's the latest step by the Avs to restock the organization as they undergo a rebuilding phase.

The 26-year-old Ontario native, who racked up a career-high 30 goals in the 2015-16 campaign, failed to match that success as Colorado finished with the league's worst record this past season. He tallied 18 goals and 23 assists across 77 games with a lack of talent around him.

Although the Avalanche didn't have any draft luck, dropping to the No. 4 spot after holding the best odds to land the top pick, they are still trending in the right direction for the future.

Between the high draft pick, the haul from this trade and other forward-thinking moves in recent years, the outlook is starting to get brighter for Colorado.

Moving Duchene just as he's about to hit what's typically an athlete's peak years still represents a move that could backfire, though. While his overall numbers last season weren't among the league's elite, there should be a noticeable jump once he arrives in a more competitive club.

Micah Blake McCurdy of HockeyViz.com provided a look at the advanced numbers from January, which showed the forward continued to produce at a high rate:

That's why he remained a hot commodity despite a pricey contract with an annual cap hit of $6 million, per Spotrac. The fact he's under team control for two more years took some risk out of the equation.

Duchene has been preparing for this moment for a while now. He told Mark Kiszla of the Denver Post in January he was ready to move on if that's what the Avs decided to do.

"I'm open to it," he said. "When I say open to it, I know it's part of the business, and it's something that might happen. I'm not hiding from it. I'm not running away. I'm not banging my head. I understand it's part of what we deal with as pro athletes."

All told, he carries the potential to make a massive impact on the Senators moving forward. He's done well to live up to the hype since getting selected with the third overall pick in 2009, and there's no reason to believe that will change following the trade.

It wouldn't even be a surprise if Duchene ends up among the league's top scorers during his first season with the new club as long as he receives consistent top-six and power-play minutes in Ottawa.