Mark Gottfried Fired as NC State Basketball Coach, Will Finish Rest of Season
North Carolina State University announced on Thursday that head basketball coach Mark Gottfried will not be retained following the 2016-17 season, according to Andrew Carter of the Charlotte Observer:
Andrew Carter @_andrewcarter
N.C. State makes it official: Mark Gottfried won't return next season. Statement from State: https://t.co/Y4jjoqt66x2/16/2017, 7:36:54 PM
Gottfried took over at NC State in 2011 following the resignation of Sidney Lowe. The former Murray State and Alabama head coach produced consistent results during his first four years in Raleigh, guiding the team to at least 22 wins and an NCAA Tournament berth in each season.
That run of success included two trips to the Sweet 16. Alas, that initial prosperity raised expectations for the storied program, which won the national title in 1974 and 1983, in a major way moving forward and that probably played a role in the 53-year-old coach's quick fall from grace.
The Wolfpack posted a lackluster 16-17 record during the 2015-16 season, which marked Gottfried's first losing campaign since 1999-00 with the Crimson Tide.
Any hope of an immediate bounce-back year began to fade midway through 2016-17 as NC State continued to hover around the .500 mark.
An extended losing streak starting in late January led Jeff Goodman of ESPN to report the veteran coach had landed on the hot seat. Sources said athletic director Debbie Yow became frustrated with the team's lack of effort, a stance backed up by an ACC counterpart.
"They have more than enough talent to get to the NCAA tourney," an ACC coach told ESPN. "They just don't play hard at all."
At the same time, Gottfried tried to downplay the immense speculation concerning his job status, and attempted to shift the focus back to a late-season rebound, per Chip Patterson of CBS Sports.
"[I] still believe in our team," he said. "I believe we've shown at times how good we can be and my hope is we can turn this around and figure out how to get into the NCAA Tournament for the fifth time in six years. That's where I am; that's where I am personally."
This Personal Trainer Has Been Demolishing Your Bench Goals Since High School
History Will Never Forget New England Patriots 5th Championship in Super Bowl LI
'Train as If Your Life Depends on It': Meet the Bodybuilder with Bionic Strength
A7FL No-Pads, Full-Contact Football League Claims It's Safer Than the NFL
Gridiron Heights: Patriots Win Super Bowl LI
Fake Brady Makes Appearance at Super Bowl 51 Media Day
Watch All-American Molly Huddle Surprise Gatorade Player of the Year Winner
From Homeless to #1 Recruit: How Najee Harris Went from the Streets to Alabama
Allen Iverson’s Cousin Is Grabbing Boards and Turning Heads in College Basketball
From College Lacrosse to Super Bowl 51: Chris Hogan's Journey
The HS Freshman Who Knows Where Top Recruits Are Headed Before Anyone Else
This Night in the NBA
Destruction, Chaos and Cardboard: Welcome to Boxwars
'We Came Up in the Struggle’: NBA’s Zach Randolph Gives $20K to Keep Lights On
Incredible Athlete and Double Amputee Is Redefining Heavy Lifting
Celebrate This Year's Oscar Nominees with the NBA's Best Actors
Celebrate This Year's Oscar Nominees with the NBA's Best Actors
Gridiron Heights Episode 20: Roger Goodell Hosts the Griddies
Westbrook Scores Game-Winner and Earns Another Triple-Double to Defeat Jazz
Meet the College Basketball Coach with Dozens of Handshakes and Unlimited Swag
Simms in 60: Brady's Brilliance Has Made NE Unstoppable Force Heading into SB51
Barack Obama: Fan of the Game
How 15-Year-Old LaMelo Ball Is Making Half-Court Pull-Ups the New 3-Pointer
Don't Get Caught: Meet Awesome Athletes Living Their Dreams in World Chase Tag
Who Should Star in the Remake of 'White Men Can’t Jump'?
The Greek Freak vs. the Beard: Harden and Giannis Face Off in Houston
Revisiting the Best Moments from Championship Teams Visiting President Obama
Week 19 Episode of Gridiron Heights
Why Are Tyson, Mayweather Training Chris Brown and Soulja Boy for Boxing Match?
Former NFL Star Warrick Dunn Built Deshaun Watson's Childhood Home
How Rodgers and Cobb Connected for the Biggest Play of NFL Wild Card Weekend
Gridiron Heights, Ep. 18: Giants and Justin Beiber Are on a Boat
Simms in 60: Nothing Is More Frustrating Than Inconsistent NFL Playoff Referees
The Real Story Behind This Husky Ninja's Jaw-Dropping Parkour
Giannis vs. Porzingis: Battle of the International Unicorns
16-Year-Old Dunking Phenom Zion Williamson Is Not Done Blowing Up Your Timeline
Why Rodgers vs. Giants Defense Will Be the Best Matchup of Wild Card Weekend
How Tom Brady and Julian Edelman Connected for the Biggest Play of NFL Week 17
Lane Kiffin Saga Continues: CFB's Biggest Lightning Rod Keeps Burning Bridges
Denied a Chance to Compete in College, This Runner Found a Way to Strike Gold
Gridiron Heights, Ep. 17: Von, Cam Watch Trailer for “Playoffs: the Movie"
Predicting 2017 Pro Football Hall of Fame Finalists
Chris Simms' NFL Power Rankings for Week 17
Gridiron Heights, Episode 15: Christmas Special
These Custom Nikes Raised $1.2M for the Doernbecher Children's Hospital
Josh Norman Looks to Use His $75M Contract on a New D.C. Area Mansion
Rest in Peace, Craig Sager: Paying Tribute to a Legendary NBA Sideline Reporter
James Harden Is an Assassin: the Beard Makes His Case for NBA MVP
Eddie George Surprises Buckeye Commit with Gatorade Player of the Year Award
Simms in 60: Time to End Hypocritical Money Grab Called Thursday Night Football
Cubs Star Kyle Schwarber Gives 10-Year-Old Fan Big Surprise with Batmobile Ride
Packers Fan's Last Wish Comes True
Malik Jackson Shows Off His Killer Beach Home with Incredible Views
Meet Harrison Browne, the Transgender Athlete Who Is Redefining the Game
Gridiron Heights, Ep. 14: Patriots Fight Cowboys Rebellion for 'Rogue One' Seats
2016: The Year of Cristiano Ronaldo
MMA Contender Tim Kennedy: Green Beret and Top of ISIS Hit List
Welcome to College Football's Largest Bowl Game
Everything You Need to Know About College Football Bowl Season 2016 in 60 Seconds
LeBron vs. Melo: the Rivalry Continues Between Superstar Friends
Gridiron Heights Week 13
Sunday in 60: Matt Ryan Is About to Throw Away the Atlanta Falcons' Season
LeBron vs. Wade: Legendary Heat Teammates Face Off in Hometown Clash
Simms in 60: It's Time for NFL to Change 'Backwards' Medical Marijuana Policy
Devonta Freeman's Stunning Mural Honors Atlanta & Cleat Week
Larry Fitzgerald Unveils Epic Nike Spikes for B/R Cleat Week
Gridiron Heights, Episode 12: The NFL Tries to Survive in "Planet Gridiron"
Athlete Adventurer Ross Edgley Completes Triathlon Carrying a 100-Pound Tree
Gridiron Heights, Episode 11: the Stars Give Thanks at Jerry Jones' Table This Thanksgiving
Simms in 60: No One Deserves MVP Award More Than Oakland Raiders' QB Derek Carr
Meet Joe Thomas Sr.: the 55-Year-Old Rudy
Best Start Since Jordan: Relive DeMar Derozan's Historic Opening Weeks
Simms' Hidden Truth: NFL's Top Offenses Turning Back Clock to Old-School Attack
Chris Simms' Week 10 NFL Sunday Awards
Gridiron Heights, Ep. 10: The Raiders Are Crashing the AFC Elites Party
Gridiron Heights, Episode 9: Tom Brady, Roger Goodell Run for Mayor on Election Day
AD vs. Boogie: Which Big Man Will America Choose?
Sunday in 60: Dallas Cowboys Belong with New England Patriots in NFL's Top Tier
The Hype: No. 1 Alabama Hopes to Keep Hopes Alive vs. Rival No. 13 LSU
KD vs. Russ, Round 1: The NBA's Newest Rivalry Begins Tonight
Watch No. 1 Recruit Najee Harris Star in 'Stranger Things' Inspired Trailer
Fact or Fiction for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2017
Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant to Go Head-to-Head in Exclusive Game of P-I-G
Durant, Curry to Compete in Game of P-I-G Exclusively on B/R
Gridiron Heights, Episode 8: An Unexpected Guest Crashes the Wilson's Baby Shower
How Derek Carr and Seth Roberts Connected for the Biggest Play of NFL Week 8
Insider Buzz: Increasingly Likely Cowboys Stick with Dak in the Long-Term
The Next Adrian Peterson? Najee Harris Breaks 7 Tackles on Beast-Mode TD Run
Gridiron Heights, Episode 7: A Rookie Monster Has Players Scared in Town
Everything You Need to Know About College Football Week 9 in 60 Seconds
Gridiron Heights: Cam, Von Miller Make Up, Tom Brady Escapes from Goodell’s Dog House
Notre Dame Football Has Special Gift for 18-Year-Old Leukemia Survivor
The Inspirational Ezra Frech
Gridiron Heights: Odell & Josh Take It Outside, and Two Rookies Ride the Rookie Roller Coaster
Barrett Sallee's College Football Playoff Rankings After Week 4
Will the 2021 HOF Class Be the Greatest Ever?
Meet Warren G's Son: 4-Star CB Olaijah Griffin Wants to Be a 'Football Star'
With Second Chance at Life, DeAngelo Gibbs Isn't Taking Anything for Granted
Rebuilt, Part 1: Chris Bosh Gives an Exclusive Look into His Fight with Blood Clots
Chris Simms' NFL Power Rankings for Week 3
Ultimately, North Carolina State decided it was time to move in a new direction. Although it would be fair to argue he deserved a little more leeway given the success over his first four years at the helm, there's no doubt the team had become stagnant.
Gottfried finishes his tenure with the Wolfpack sporting a 122-82 record. His overall record now stands at 400-237, good for a .628 winning percentage across three stops and two decades as a head coach at the collegiate level.
Looking ahead, his track record is strong enough to receive another opportunity. It's unclear when that may arise, however, as he needed to wait more than two years to take over at NC State after stepping down at Alabama.
Like the new article format? Send us feedback!