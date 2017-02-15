Kevin Owens vs. Chris Jericho Must Be for Universal Title at WWE WrestleMania 33

Credit: WWE.com

The explosive end to Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho's friendship finally came to a head on WWE Raw on Monday night, but the way it was done should leave fans content with the dissolution of the KO-Y2J dynamic.

Although Owens turned on Jericho as many people expected, what was a surprise was how neatly executed the whole segment was. With Jericho showering gifts upon Owens before the champ replied with what turned out to be "The List of KO," it proved to be the kind of payoff that had a nice feel to it.

With how effectively Owens and Y2J have carried Raw through the latter part of 2016 and early part of this year, they should be fairly and properly rewarded at WrestleMania 33 with a match that sees the Universal Championship on the line.

At the time of writing, it looks conclusive that Goldberg is going to beat Owens at Fastlane and win Raw's premier championship. But what if WWE could work things another way that would better suit everyone?

Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar is already a lock for WrestleMania, and it will have the feel of a megafight, regardless of whether there is a championship on the line.

Perhaps there was a suspicion that Owens and Jericho would remain best friends until Fastlane, where Jericho would cost KO the Universal Championship and set up their match for WrestleMania, perhaps with the United States Championship on the line.

But with the way things worked out on Monday night, it gives WWE a chance to have Owens work a major WrestleMania feud with his championship on the line.

For instance, why can’t Goldberg be screwed out of the Universal Championship by Lesnar at Fastlane? It's unlikely Owens is going over on Goldberg without some sort of shenanigans, and having The Beast Incarnate screw the former WCW icon does make sense.

Goldberg has made it his mission to have one more championship run in WWE, and if Lesnar can deny him that before dismantling him at WrestleMania, it makes his feud with Goldberg all the more interesting rather than just a generic title feud with little to no build.

The biggest titles deserve to have the biggest and most interesting builds surrounding them. Raw's top feud, for now at least, is Owens vs. Jericho.

The tension can be stoked even further between now and WrestleMania, too. Perhaps Owens could screw Jericho out of a match where he's defending his United States Championship, letting someone like Sami Zayn or even Samoa Joe take the belt into their feud, assuming Seth Rollins does not make it to The Show of Shows.

The options are endless. But with fans on the edges of their seats for weeks wondering if and when Owens and Jericho would collide, the way it was done on Monday makes it only feel right to have the show's biggest prize on the line.

Goldberg vs. Lesnar won't lose any of its appeal or intrigue. Owens and Y2J deserve to have a title feud at WrestleMania—and who could criticize Jericho having one more run as a major champion, given how incredible he's been over the last 12 to 18 months for the company?

The only question is whether WWE management desires to have the strap on Goldberg or Owens going into WrestleMania. Only when that question is answered will everyone know who will be defending the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 33.

But after the way things panned out on Monday night, it almost feels right to let the two Canadians have their moment in the spotlight.