Knicks, Lakers Headline Forbes' List of Most Valuable NBA Franchises

The New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers headline Forbes' annual list of the most valuable NBA franchises as the only teams with a projected worth of at least $3 billion.

Forbes released the complete 2017 ranking Wednesday morning.

Here's a look at the full list of valuations for the NBA's 30 teams:

Forbes' 2017 Ranking of NBA Franchises By Value Rank Team Value 1 New York Knicks $3.3 billion 2 Los Angeles Lakers $3 billion 3 Golden State Warriors $2.6 billion 4 Chicago Bulls $2.5 billion 5 Boston Celtics $2.2 billion 6 Los Angeles Clippers $2 billion 7 Brooklyn Nets $1.8 billion 8 Houston Rockets $1.65 billion 9 Dallas Mavericks $1.45 billion 10 Miami Heat $1.35 billion 11 Cleveland Cavaliers $1.2 billion 12 San Antonio Spurs $1.175 billion 13 Toronto Raptors $1.125 billion 14 Phoenix Suns $1.1 billion 15 Sacramento Kings $1.075 billion 16 Portland Trail Blazers $1.05 billion 17 Oklahoma City Thunder $1.025 billion 18 Washington Wizards $1 billion 19 Orlando Magic $920 million 20 Utah Jazz $910 million 21 Detroit Pistons $900 million 22 Denver Nuggets $890 million 23 Atlanta Hawks $885 million 24 Indiana Pacers $880 million 25 Philadelphia 76ers $800 million 26 Memphis Grizzlies $790 million 27 Milwaukee Bucks $785 million 28 Charlotte Hornets $780 million 29 Minnesota Timberwolves $770 million 30 New Orleans Pelicans $750 million Forbes.com

The first thing that immediately stands out is the fact 60 percent of the league's franchises are now worth at least $1 billion. That's a sign of great health for the league, which watched it's nine-year, $24 billion television deal with ESPN and Turner Sports kick in this season.

It's no surprise to see the Knicks and Lakers lead the list, as they held the top two spots in the 2016 ranking as well. Their placement illustrates the overall value of an organization takes into account far more than its current state.

New York maintaining the No. 1 distinction will be a welcome sight for executive chairman James Dolan, who's endured a trying week amid the Charles Oakley drama.

Knicks fans have been calling for Dolan to sell the franchise since 2015, when a grassroots effort popped up following an email the owner sent to a disgruntled fan suggesting he cheer for the Brooklyn Nets instead. There's been no sign of any sale, though.

Meanwhile, the Lakers are caught in a similar period of on-court difficulties as the team has struggled to turn the corner in its rebuilding efforts. Bill Oram of the Orange County Register passed along comments from team president Jeanie Buss in December about the team's direction.

"We're like every other team that we will play a season and we will assess that season when it's over," Buss said. "No reason to speculate on any possible changes. It's a waste of time to speculate."

Last week, the team hired legend Magic Johnson with the hope he can get things moving back toward the championship levels the storied franchise is used to.

The lack of on-court success hasn't stopped the Knicks and Lakers from continuing to gain value, though. Of course, their past success and operating in the country's two biggest media markets helps.

That doesn't mean success can't impact the ranking, though. It's possible to make a rapid rise up the list by winning consistently. The Golden State Warriors were No. 9 with an estimated value of $750 million on the 2014 list. Now they third with a $2.6 billion valuation.

So there are a lot of different variables involved, but the Knicks and Lakers have maintained their stronghold at the NBA value mountaintop for at least one more year. Now they just need to figure out how to translate that into more victories as their diehard fanbases grow more restless.