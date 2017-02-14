Alex Reyes Injury: Updates on Cardinals RP's Arm and Return

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Adam Wells Featured Columnist

On the first day of workouts for pitchers and catchers, St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Alex Reyes is dealing with an injury to his pitching arm.

Per MLB.com's Jenifer Langosch, Reyes underwent an MRI on his right arm today.

Cardinals general manager John Mozeliak said the Cardinals had Reyes get an MRI after he mentioned "discomfort in his right elbow," per Langosch.

More to follow.