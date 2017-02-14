    St Louis CardinalsDownload App

    Alex Reyes Injury: Updates on Cardinals RP's Arm and Return

    St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Alex Reyes throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    Jeff Roberson/Associated Press
    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistFebruary 14, 2017

    On the first day of workouts for pitchers and catchers, St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Alex Reyes is dealing with an injury to his pitching arm.  

    Per MLB.com's Jenifer Langosch, Reyes underwent an MRI on his right arm today. 

    Cardinals general manager John Mozeliak said the Cardinals had Reyes get an MRI after he mentioned "discomfort in his right elbow," per Langosch.

    More to follow.

     

