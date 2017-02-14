Denver Nuggets Tie NBA Regular-Season Record for Made 3-Point Shots

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

The Denver Nuggets exploded from behind the three-point arc Monday evening, draining 24 shots from deep to tie the NBA regular-season record for three-point makes, per ESPN Stats & Info.

Earlier this season, the Houston Rockets made 24 three-point buckets against the New Orleans Pelicans to set the record. It didn't take long for another club to join them at the top of the list. However, the Nuggets were more efficient beyond the arc than the Rockets were when they set the record. Houston attempted 61 threes in its game to make 24, while the Nuggets did so with just 40 attempts, shooting 60 percent from three-point range.

Denver had a hot shooting night overall, making 48 of the 88 attempted shots and 12 of 16 free throws to finish the night with 132 points. The effort came on a night the team needed it and resulted in it handing the reigning champions—the Golden State Warriors—just their ninth loss of the season.

The Nuggets currently sit eighth in the Western Conference standings and would be matched up with Golden State in the first round of the playoffs if the season ended today. With just one game remaining before the All-Star break, the club sits two games clear of the Portland Trail Blazers for the final playoff spot in the West and 5.5 games behind the Oklahoma City Thunder for seventh.

While the Nuggets may not be ready to challenge for titles, they may have discovered a budding star in big man Nikola Jokic. The Serbia native finished Monday's game against the Warriors with his second career triple-double, amassing 17 points, 21 rebounds and 12 assists in the blowout victory. It may not translate to victories right away, but the team at least has a couple young players to build around moving forward.