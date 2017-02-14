Sammie Coates Injury: Updates on Steelers WR's Recovery from Groin Surgery

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Sammie Coates recently underwent his second surgery of the offseason in the form of a groin procedure.

Coates Tweets About Groin Surgery

Tuesday, Feb. 14

Coates tweeted Monday about having pelvic surgery and confirmed that it was done to repair a groin injury.

The former Auburn standout previously underwent surgery to treat fractures and tendon damage in his fingers, according to ESPN.com's Jeremy Fowler.

Coates produced 21 receptions for 435 yards and two touchdowns in 2016, but injuries severely limited his effectiveness down the stretch.

After making six grabs for 139 yards and two scores in Week 5 against the New York Jets, Coates had only two more catches the rest of the regular season.

He appeared to be emerging as quarterback Ben Roethlisberger's No. 2 target behind Antonio Brown, but that role was taken over by Eli Rogers.

Coates possesses big-time speed and is a dangerous threat down the field, which should afford him the opportunity to get back in the mix in 2017 provided he recovers well from the surgeries.

The 2015 third-round draft pick is a dynamic playmaker with game-breaking ability, and with Brown entering the final year of his contract, a leap forward for Coates could give Pittsburgh some needed flexibility.