Kevin Owens vs. Chris Jericho Predictions Through WWE Fastlane, WrestleMania 33

On Monday’s episode of WWE Raw, Universal Champion Kevin Owens turned on his former best friend and United States champion Chris Jericho during their Festival of Friendship celebration.

For months, Owens and Jericho have been the most entertaining part of Raw each week, but the writing has been on the wall regarding their eventual breakup. Monday’s betrayal sets up one of the most anticipated storylines heading into WrestleMania 33.

Here are the best booking options for Owens and Jericho following the shocking turn Monday night on Raw.

Jericho Gets Even at Fastlane

Jericho has been the backbone of Owens’ Universal Championship run, and seeing the friendship explode was a sad moment for fans. While losing the weekly segments between the Superstars is a hard pill to swallow, the feud between the two will be legendary on the mic and in the ring.

Ideally, Jericho being taken to a local hospital in Las Vegas was the way WWE Creative writes him off television for the next few weeks heading into the March 5 Fastlane pay-per-view. Owens was depending on Jericho to help him beat Goldberg for the Universal title, but the stage is set for Jericho to get even.

Y2J should be the reason Owens loses the championship to Goldberg.

Instead of being the man who comes out to save Owens time and time again, it should be Jericho who stops his former best friend from cheating and allows Goldberg to pick up the victory. After Owens took away Jericho’s best friend by putting him on the list of KO, Y2J will pay back the favor by helping Goldberg walk away with the Universal Championship.

Owens Takes Jericho’s Title

Owens is one of the best heels in recent wrestling history. If he doesn’t walk into WrestleMania with the Universal Championship on April 2, then he should be fighting Jericho for the U.S. title and walking out of Orlando with Y2J’s gold.

Many members of the WWE Universe have been waiting for the eventual turn between Jericho and Owens, and it’s finally here. The match doesn’t need a title to be the best story in the company, but why not add some credibility to the U.S. title at the same time?

The U.S. title is Raw’s primary secondary title, but it hasn’t meant much since John Cena and his open challenges. With Owens trying desperately to get revenge by stealing Jericho’s championship, the belt will instantly feel like it’s on the same level as the world title.

After leading the charge as one of the top stars on Raw for months and being forced to drop the Universal Championship to a part-time star, Owens winning the U.S. title from Jericho at WrestleMania is the perfect consolation prize for the upper-echelon Superstar.

