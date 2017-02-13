Kevin Durant's Mother Wanda Wears Cupcake Shirt, Speaks on Warriors vs. Thunder
Kevin Durant's mother, Wanda, embraced the Cupcake nickname that scorned Oklahoma City Thunder fans gave her son after he signed with the Golden State Warriors this summer, rocking a cupcake shirt on Twitter:
Wanda Durant @MamaDurant
After this tough & crazy weekend, I realized how much I love a GREAT!!! Cupcake. #LoveConquersHate https://t.co/DXfGGpvF672/13/2017, 9:35:27 PM
Durant's mother has been outspoken about how her son was treated after he return to Oklahoma City for the first time this season on Saturday night.
"The most vicious things you could say, they said about my son tonight. It's hurtful," she told Ramona Shelburne of ESPN after the Warriors beat the Thunder, 130-114. "We poured our heart into this place. Not just him. Our family. This is basketball. This is not whether or not you're going to make it into heaven."
She added that some fans also confronted her to call Durant various names.
"They called him a snake, a sellout, a b----," she said. "It's just a sad day. I understand that they loved him. I do understand it. But the name-calling. The people with the cupcakes on their backs... It didn't have to be like this."
In the aftermath of Saturday's game, however, Mama Durant wasn't the only one to wear the shirt in support of her son. Durant's teammates, Steph Curry and Draymond Green, also got in on the action:
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
Not only did the Warriors beat the Thunder, but Stephen Curry and Draymond Green had some cupcake fun last night 😂 https://t.co/8zoU8dqLhm https://t.co/1a8WzXRNjm2/12/2017, 2:24:54 PM
As for the origin of the "Cupcake" nickname, Lee Jenkins of SI.com provided the following backstory:
Westbrook and Durant were not best buds, but they were peerless partners, a souped-up Stockton and Malone, transporting a mini market to the big time. Westbrook’s closest friends are actually former high school teammates, long-standing wing men like Donnell Beverly and Demetrius (Juice) Deason, who flank him in summer pickup games and play dominoes with him on the Fourth. “He didn’t talk much about what happened,” says Beverly. Westbrook didn’t disparage Durant. He didn’t judge him. All he did was take a picture. When Kendrick Perkins played center for the Thunder, he called teammates “cupcake” if he thought they were acting a little soft. Westbrook and Durant adopted the term in jest. Westbrook posted a bittersweet pic on Instagram: three plates of cupcakes topped by red and blue stars and sprinkles.
Here's the picture in question that Westbrook posted not long after Durant decided to sign with Golden State:
If Durant is indeed a cupcake, he seems to be one that Oklahoma City is having a hard time digesting. The Warriors have won all three games against the Thunder this season, with Durant averaging 37.6 points in those games.
