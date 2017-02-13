    Golden State WarriorsDownload App

    Kevin Durant's Mother Wanda Wears Cupcake Shirt, Speaks on Warriors vs. Thunder

    FILE - In this May 6, 2014 file photo, Wanda Pratt, Kevin Durant's mother, receives a standing ovation during a news conference as Durant gives his acceptance speech for winning 2013-14 Kia NBA Basketball Most Value Player Award in Oklahoma City. In an emotional tribute, Durant thanked his mother for her sacrifices as he and his brother grew up in Washington, D.C. Durant's mother, Wanda, is the subject of a Lifetime original movie called The Real MVP: The Wanda Durant Story, which will premiere on May 7.(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
    Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press
    February 13, 2017

    Kevin Durant's mother, Wanda, embraced the Cupcake nickname that scorned Oklahoma City Thunder fans gave her son after he signed with the Golden State Warriors this summer, rocking a cupcake shirt on Twitter:

    Durant's mother has been outspoken about how her son was treated after he return to Oklahoma City for the first time this season on Saturday night.  

    "The most vicious things you could say, they said about my son tonight. It's hurtful," she told Ramona Shelburne of ESPN after the Warriors beat the Thunder, 130-114. "We poured our heart into this place. Not just him. Our family. This is basketball. This is not whether or not you're going to make it into heaven."

    She added that some fans also confronted her to call Durant various names.

    "They called him a snake, a sellout, a b----," she said. "It's just a sad day. I understand that they loved him. I do understand it. But the name-calling. The people with the cupcakes on their backs... It didn't have to be like this."

    In the aftermath of Saturday's game, however, Mama Durant wasn't the only one to wear the shirt in support of her son. Durant's teammates, Steph Curry and Draymond Green, also got in on the action: 

    As for the origin of the "Cupcake" nickname, Lee Jenkins of SI.com provided the following backstory:

    Westbrook and Durant were not best buds, but they were peerless partners, a souped-up Stockton and Malone, transporting a mini market to the big time. Westbrook’s closest friends are actually former high school teammates, long-standing wing men like Donnell Beverly and Demetrius (Juice) Deason, who flank him in summer pickup games and play dominoes with him on the Fourth. “He didn’t talk much about what happened,” says Beverly. Westbrook didn’t disparage Durant. He didn’t judge him. All he did was take a picture. When Kendrick Perkins played center for the Thunder, he called teammates “cupcake” if he thought they were acting a little soft. Westbrook and Durant adopted the term in jest. Westbrook posted a bittersweet pic on Instagram: three plates of cupcakes topped by red and blue stars and sprinkles.

    Here's the picture in question that Westbrook posted not long after Durant decided to sign with Golden State:

    If Durant is indeed a cupcake, he seems to be one that Oklahoma City is having a hard time digesting. The Warriors have won all three games against the Thunder this season, with Durant averaging 37.6 points in those games.

