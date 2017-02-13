    NFLDownload App

    Larry Donnell: Latest News, Rumors and Speculation on Free-Agent TE

    ORCHARD PARK, NY - AUGUST 20: Larry Donnell #84 of the New York Giants watches game action during the second half against the Buffalo Bills on August 20, 2016 at New Era Field in Orchard Park, New York. Buffalo defeats New York 21-0. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)
    Brett Carlsen/Getty Images
    Scott PolacekFeatured ColumnistFebruary 13, 2017

    The New York Giants announced the release of wide receiver Victor Cruz and running back Rashad Jennings Monday, and Mike Garafolo of NFL.com reported the 2017 offense will be without tight end Larry Donnell as well because the team will not be re-signing him.

    Continue for updates.

    Donnell Hits Free-Agent Market

    Monday, Feb. 13

    Donnell will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and Dan Duggan of NJ.com said it was clear the tight end wasn't part of New York's long-term plans considering he was benched during the majority of the 2016 season's second half.

    He finished with a mere 92 receiving yards and one touchdown, and Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com described his blocking as "subpar."

    While Donnell wasn't much of a factor last year, he broke through in 2014 with 623 receiving yards and six touchdown catches after he signed with the Giants as an undrafted free agent in 2012. However, neck injuries limited him to just eight games in 2015, and there has been a significant drop-off in production since:

    Larry Donnell's Career Stats
    SeasonGamesCatchesReceiving YardsTD Catches
    2013163310
    201416636236
    20158292232
    20161415921
    Source: ESPN.com

    The Giants still have Will Tye at tight end, but he managed just 395 receiving yards and one touchdown in 2016, suggesting they could use more productive depth at the position moving forward following Monday's roster moves.

    Bleacher Report's Matt Miller projected the Giants to use a third-round pick on Michigan tight end Jake Butt in the upcoming draft, which would give New York an athletic and tall (6'6") target to replace Donnell.

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 