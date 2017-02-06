2017 NFL Mock Draft: Matt Miller's Post-Super Bowl Predictions
It's the most wonderful time of the year, football fans. With Super Bowl 51 in the books, it's officially NFL draft season.
With the draft order set and just about every team having filled holes at general manager and head coach, there is no better time to roll out a new seven-round mock draft.
Where will Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson and Stanford running back Christian McCaffrey land? What happens to the eight first-round-caliber edge-rushers? Did the Senior Bowl push Pitt quarterback Nathan Peterman up the board? All of those questions (and many others) will be answered.
Using the current draft order and my own projections of compensatory picks that will be awarded this year, here's my post-Super Bowl seven-round mock draft.
1. Cleveland Browns
The Pick: EDGE Myles Garrett, Texas A&M
The Cleveland Browns desperately need a franchise-level quarterback, but there are other ways beyond the draft to add a passer. With the first overall pick, the Browns must select defensive end Myles Garrett.
Garrett is a 6'5", 270-pound team-changing presence coming off the right edge of the defense. While he can't throw touchdowns, Garrett's elite athleticism and pass-rushing moves will do a great job limiting them.
With two first-rounders and two picks in the second round, the Browns can entertain trading for New England's Jimmy Garoppolo or Washington's Kirk Cousins, but they could also look to add a highly rated quarterback if one remains on the board at No. 12 overall.
Years of bad drafting can't be undone overnight, but selecting Garrett instead of forcing a pick at quarterback is the right move.
2. San Francisco 49ers
The Pick: QB Mitch Trubisky, North Carolina
This is not what I would do as general manager of the San Francisco 49ers, but this is the move I believe the team will make as the draft unfolds.
Mitch Trubisky is a fine quarterback. He's strong-armed, a good athlete and is the best of the bunch among the 2017 class of signal-callers. But in terms of pure value, he's a mid-first-round talent. Reaching here for a quarterback is desperate, and I'm never a fan of picking based on need this early in the draft.
Linebacker Reuben Foster or running back Leonard Fournette are better values here, but for a team with zero quarterbacks signed through 2017, Trubisky would offer new head coach Kyle Shanahan a young passer to work with and give ownership the kind of hope they need to sell to fans.
The 49ers can still address this position in free agency or through a trade between now and the draft. If those options are open—whether it's Kirk Cousins or Jimmy Garoppolo—that's a better move than pulling the trigger too early on a quarterback with great potential but plenty of question marks.
3. Chicago Bears
The Pick: QB DeShone Kizer, Notre Dame
Another team with a massive need at quarterback early in the draft order and another team reaching to fill the position.
The Chicago Bears, like the 49ers and Browns, could fill that hole without spending a draft pick. CBSSports.com's Jason La Canfora reported the Bears are interested in New England Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who, like Chicago general manager Ryan Pace, played at Eastern Illinois.
In a mock draft before free agency and without projecting trades, the Bears grab their quarterback of the future at No. 3 overall. Notre Dame's DeShone Kizer has a big arm, displayed excellent touch and timing and possesses the athleticism to be a threat on the move. The question marks come with his up-and-down play over the course of two seasons as the Fighting Irish's starter.
Kizer is an attractive option given his upside, but he's no sure thing at No. 3.
4. Jacksonville Jaguars
The Pick: RB Leonard Fournette, LSU
The Jacksonville Jaguars have bigger needs than running back, but a team that's desperate to help quarterback Blake Bortles can do so by giving him a top-tier threat in the backfield.
At 6'1" and 235 pounds, Fournette has top-tier speed to pull away from defenders, but he's also a powerful finisher and can operate well between the tackles. With T.J. Yeldon failing to deliver on the promise that made him a second-round draft pick in 2015, the Jaguars could use a dependable ball-carrier to relieve pressure on Bortles.
Jacksonville also needs to bring in help on the offensive line and another pass-rusher, but if ownership is determined to make it work with Bortles under center, adding a back like Fournette is the right move.
5. Tennessee Titans (from Rams)
The Pick: CB Marshon Lattimore, Ohio State
Cornerback or wide receiver—what do the Tennessee Titans do with the first of their two first-round picks? Both positions make sense here, so the team figures to be torn between top-tier cover guys such as Marshon Lattimore and big wide receivers like Corey Davis and Mike Williams.
So, why Lattimore? The Ohio State cornerback has great speed and ball skills, and while the Titans have a sizable hole at receiver, they can address that with other picks. The best cornerbacks rarely last long in the draft, and NFL scouts I've polled believe Lattimore can come in and be a shutdown player from the first day given his size and speed.
With a young offensive line in place, an up-and-coming star at quarterback and a good stable of running backs, the Titans can use the 2017 draft to fill holes and create strengths on the roster. Grabbing Lattimore and then snagging a pass-catcher later in Round 1 gives this team a defender in the backfield to build around.
6. New York Jets
The Pick: FS Malik Hooker, Ohio State
It's time to remake the New York Jets secondary. Up first: a ball-hawking free safety I've compared to Earl Thomas.
Malik Hooker was just a one-year starter at Ohio State, but in that one season, he grabbed seven interceptions and dominated Michigan and Clemson while playing with a torn labrum in his hip and a hernia. The surgery to fix those injuries will keep Hooker from running at the NFL Scouting Combine, but they won't keep him from being a top-10 pick.
The Jets don't need to entertain moving Darrelle Revis to free safety when the option to draft Hooker is very real. Revis' bloated salary and lack of effort are better served away from a young locker room in need of leaders. Bring in Hooker, sign a free agent like Tony Jefferson at strong safety and get ready for a new Jets defense in 2017.
7. Los Angeles Chargers
The Pick: WR Mike Williams, Clemson
Will Keenan Allen ever be back to 100 percent? That's a major question mark for the Los Angeles Chargers as they look to load up for one more run under veteran quarterback Philip Rivers. Adding a big wide receiver who can separate over the top has to be a priority.
Mike Williams won't wow you with speed, but he's a big presence (6'3", 225 lbs) and plays with the power and grace of Cincinnati Bengals star wideout A.J. Green. Williams' play against Alabama in the national title game showed what he can do against NFL coverage schemes and future pro talent at cornerback, too.
Offensive line is perhaps the Chargers' biggest need if they can lock up linebacker Melvin Ingram in free agency, and new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley may beg for a big cornerback like Quincy Wilson at No. 7. But with Williams still on the board here, this pick should be easy.
8. Carolina Panthers
The Pick: SS Jamal Adams, LSU
Offensive tackle is a big need for the Carolina Panthers. By the time the draft rolls around, we could see Ryan Ramczyk or Garett Bolles in this spot, but no left tackle makes sense in the top 10 on value as of today. What does make sense for the Panthers is adding an alpha male in the secondary like Jamal Adams.
Adams is a treat to watch given his size, physical style of play, speed and what he offers as a mixture between a coverage safety and an old-school in-the-box killer against the run. As far as erasers go, Adams can match up with tight ends and spy quarterbacks and even has experience lining up in the slot as a cover man.
My comparison for the LSU star is Kansas City's Eric Berry with more strength. The Panthers need that type of playmaking and leadership on a secondary that's again facing a ton of turnover in 2017.
9. Cincinnati Bengals
The Pick: LB Reuben Foster, Alabama
Getting younger, faster and smarter at linebacker has to be a top-tier priority for the Cincinnati Bengals this offseason. Adding a plug-and-play stud like Reuben Foster accomplishes that in one pick.
Foster's range, instincts and tackling skill set are among the best you'll see at middle linebacker in college. He's tailor-made for the pro game with his speed to the edge and what he's been asked to do as the "Mike" linebacker for Alabama. Compared to former Alabama linebacker C.J. Mosley, I like Foster's upside and athleticism more.
The Bengals are well-positioned on the offensive line and with skill position players on offense, but fixing the defense will be something Marvin Lewis and his staff cannot ignore or put off.
10. Buffalo Bills
The Pick: DL Jonathan Allen, Alabama
If the Buffalo Bills do not address the quarterback position prior to the draft—either by restructuring Tyrod Taylor's deal or acquiring one via free agency or a trade—this pick could very well be Deshaun Watson or Patrick Mahomes. But Taylor is under contract for now, and my hunch is the Bills find a way to make that relationship work for another season at least.
General manager Doug Whaley and new head coach Sean McDermott will be tasked with adding impact players across the board, but with McDermott's specialty being the defensive line, I see Jonathan Allen as a perfect fit for the Bills, especially since Marcell Dareus is a constant headache for Buffalo.
At one time, Allen was considered a top-three player in this draft class, but concerns about prior shoulder injuries have pushed him down here to No. 10 overall. He could be an amazing value if his past ailments don't lead to more issues in the future. For a rebuilding Buffalo team, Allen can be a centerpiece on defense.
11. New Orleans Saints
The Pick: DE Solomon Thomas, Stanford
Picture a defensive line with Solomon Thomas and Cameron Jordan on the edges with Sheldon Rankins crashing the party in the middle. You can work with that, right?
Given his pass-rushing moves, high-character wiring and the potential he brings to the table as a redshirt sophomore entry, Thomas could slide up the board to a top-five selection by late April. It wouldn't be a total surprise if his name gets called before Jonathan Allen.
Some may see Thomas as a defensive tackle in the Aaron Donald mold, but he played all over the line at Stanford and has the athleticism at 6'3" and 275 pounds to be a powerful, athletic defensive end in a 4-3 scheme. With the tools he's bringing to the league, Thomas could be a Michael Bennett-type who moves up and down the line to create matchup nightmares alongside Jordan and Rankins.
12. Cleveland Browns (from Eagles)
The Pick: QB Deshaun Watson, Clemson
Cleveland gets a quarterback, but will this one finally work out?
Pairing Deshaun Watson with head coach Hue Jackson could be lethal for the Browns. Watson's quick-strike ability, big-game poise and athleticism will allow him to execute well in the play-action game. Early on, he can run an offense that lets him roll out and essentially cut the field in half in terms of his reads. Much like what we saw from Dak Prescott in Dallas or Marcus Mariota early in 2016, Jackson can scheme an offense to fit Watson's strengths.
The biggest questions about Watson are not only the 30 interceptions he tossed over the past two seasons, but also the poor decisions that led to those picks. While he dominated against Alabama in the national title game, he struggled with inconsistent play in the Fiesta Bowl against Ohio State a week before.
I do see him as a first-rounder for now, but that's based largely on teams reaching for quarterbacks early in Round 1.
13. Arizona Cardinals
The Pick: WR Corey Davis, Western Michigan
Veteran wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald will play for at least one more year, according to ESPN's Jim Trotter, but the Arizona Cardinals have to figure out their passing game after it struggled through the 2016 season. This is the cornerstone of Bruce Arians' offense, and limping by with an average attack won't do.
Michael Floyd is gone, and John Brown can't seem to stay healthy—and even so, he's not a true No. 2 wide receiver. Being smart when reloading an aging team means not only drafting for right now but also thinking about the future. Today's No. 2 receiver can be developed into tomorrow's No. 1. That's why Corey Davis makes the most sense for the Cardinals.
Davis has an ankle injury that will limit him in the predraft process, but that shouldn't affect his draft standing as long as the injury checks out at the scouting combine.
14. Philadelphia Eagles (from Vikings)
The Pick: RB Dalvin Cook, Florida State
Dalvin Cook and Doug Pederson's offense are a perfect match. A fast, explosive running back with the hands and blocking skills to stay on the field for all three downs will get serious play in the West Coast offense Pederson favors. And one quick way to help out Carson Wentz at quarterback? Make defenses worry about the running back behind him.
Cook will have some hard questions about his background—including a battery case in which he was found not guilty and a citation in 2014 for mistreating puppies—as well as fumbles and shoulder injuries. The combination of those issues may be a lot for teams to take on, or with three months of investigating to come, they could be nothing to worry about. Time will tell there, but as with any player in this era of the NFL, off-field questions must be answered.
On the field, Cook is special. The value he brings to the offense is evident from the first time you turn on his game film. If Pederson's staff is comfortable with the player they're getting, Cook could take this offense over the top.
15. Indianapolis Colts
The Pick: EDGE Taco Charlton, Michigan
New general manager Chris Ballard comes from Kansas City and will instantly be tasked with giving Andrew Luck a supporting cast good enough to make a Super Bowl run. If recent history is any indicator of what works in the NFL, adding a pass-rusher who can scare opposing quarterbacks is first on the list of must-haves.
Taco Charlton can be inconsistent, but when he turns his motor on all the way, it's an impressive sight to see. He's long, athletic and has the hips to turn the corner and create issues for offenses. He's more Chandler Jones than Von Miller in terms of body and strength, but at Michigan he has proved to be the type of force off the edge who can wreak havoc on passing downs.
With needs across the board, Ballard and his staff could entertain a cornerback or running back here, but giving the defense their own leader and a player to build around should take precedent this offseason.
16. Baltimore Ravens
The Pick: CB Marlon Humphrey, Alabama
The retirement of Steve Smith makes wide receiver a very possible selection at pick No. 16 overall for the Baltimore Ravens, but the lack of players who are worthy of the pick causes an issue for general manager Ozzie Newsome.
The next-biggest need for this team comes at cornerback. Newsome can tap back into his roots at the University of Alabama to find a tall, long, fast cover man I believe he'll fall for.
Marlon Humphrey isn't a flawless cornerback coming out of school as a redshirt sophomore, but like Eli Apple last year, he has the height, length and speed teams will die for, and technique that can be developed on the go by NFL coaches.
There is some risk to drafting Nick Saban cornerbacks, but Humphrey's athletic foundation and size makes him a worthy gamble for Newsome's Ravens.
17. Washington
The Pick: DL Malik McDowell, Michigan State
A reminder again that this is what I think will happen and not what I would do for each team. Malik McDowell in the first round is something I'd stay far away from, but it's very easy to see clubs being tempted by his size, athleticism and the flashes he's shown as a defensive lineman for the Spartans.
McDowell has moments where he looks like a top-15 pick, but he too often has games where he's invisible. An injury in the 2016 season didn't help with the perception that his motor doesn't run hot enough, either. But banking on his developmental worth, Scot McCloughan can sit at his desk as general manager and see a blue-chip 3-4 defensive end who can put his defense over the top.
With potential needs at wide receiver and running back, depending on free agency, McCloughan could go a number of directions here. But after selecting Josh Doctson in Round 1 last year, it would make sense to get a defensive end with huge potential while there's one available.
18. Tennessee Titans
The Pick: TE O.J. Howard, Alabama
Many fans of the Titans will angrily tweet me for this pick—hoping instead for a wide receiver—but I promise you, I have a plan.
O.J. Howard is a rare talent at tight end. He's an athletic pass-catcher and a stud run-blocker, which is a combination most won't see in today's college football. In fact, Howard's potential and day-one skill set are so good it wouldn't be a surprise if he's drafted in the top 10 picks this year. At pick No. 18, he's a steal.
Howard will be Marcus Mariota's best friend on offense. A pass-catching tight end with the size to box out in the red zone and the toughness to take passes over the middle for big gains will open up the outside passing game and the run offense in Tennessee.
Wide receiver is a need, but general manager Jon Robinson and his New England education have me thinking they'll attack the position in free agency and not through premier draft picks.
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Pick: TE David Njoku, Miami (Fla.)
Cameron Brate has been a fine player for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He's not David Njoku, though.
The Tampa offense is poised to break out very soon, and one way to ensure that happens is by surrounding Jameis Winston with athletic freaks like Mike Evans at wide receiver and Njoku at tight end. Want to keep safeties from bracketing Evans over the top? Put this monster at tight end and let him attack the seams all day.
Njoku isn't the biggest need pick for Tampa Bay, but this is the type of selection that can make a good offense a great one. With his run-after-catch skills, box-out size and what he brings to the table as a run- blocker, Njoku has a great chance to rank as a top-15 player from now until draft day.
20. Denver Broncos
The Pick: OT Garett Bolles, Utah
Garett Bolles is one of the most interesting stories in the 2017 draft class. After a rough upbringing, he was run out of five schools as a teenager, arrested in high school, dabbled in drugs and was homeless all before he found a mentor who put his life back on track. Now the 25-year-old monster left tackle looks like a first-round pick.
Bolles is a bit raw, and his age may be an issue for some teams, but in a weak offensive tackle class, he's the best there is on the left side. With excellent length and a mean streak that'll remind scouts of a young Joe Staley, Bolles has the goods to step right into an NFL locker room and show he belongs.
In Denver, where the offensive line has been more and more of an issue the last three seasons, Bolles represents a fresh start on the blind side. There is risk with Bolles, who started just one year at Utah, but he also brings a certain amount of upside given his lack of top-tier coaching.
21. Detroit Lions
The Pick: CB Quincy Wilson, Florida
I can already see the tweets about the need for a defensive end on this defense with the first pick, but general manager Bob Quinn is a true best-player-available scout, and Florida's Quincy Wilson is that player. He also fills a need in a secondary that looked lost in 2016.
After Darius Slay struggled through a hamstring injury for much of the season, it became clear that depth and a talent upgrade are needed around him at cornerback. Quandre Diggs looks like a solid nickel cornerback, but a true outside presence is a need. Wilson, at 6'1" and 213 pounds, can be that aggressive press corner this defense is crying out for.
You could pick a running back, defensive end or safety here and get no complaints from me, but reading the tea leaves and predicting what Quinn will do in Round 1 points to a cornerback.
22. Miami Dolphins
The Pick: DE Charles Harris, Missouri
The time to get younger at defensive end is now. Cameron Wake will potentially be gone in 2017 in a cap-saving move, and Mario Williams is at the end of his run as a premier defensive end.
Missouri defensive end Charles Harris has played with speed coming off the edge, but he's also shown impressive two-gapping power as a run defender in Missouri's 2016 scheme. That ability to play as a gap-stuffing edge and a dynamic pass-rusher could shoot Harris up boards by late April.
In Miami, Harris has the tool set to step right in and make an impact in new defensive coordinator Matt Burke's scheme.
23. New York Giants
The Pick: DE Derek Barnett, Tennessee
Jason Pierre-Paul and Johnathan Hankins are both set to become free agents for the New York Giants this offseason. Depending on which player returns, the first-round need of the team will be determined.
The more likely scenario at this time is keeping Hankins, who is younger and cheaper, while letting Pierre-Paul hit the open market. If that happens, look for a defensive end like Derek Barnett of Tennessee to be considered in Round 1.
Barnett's production at Tennessee was eye-opening, but his lack of twitch and elite athleticism pushes him down the board as we get closer to the draft. Barnett is still capable of a long, productive NFL career, and starting out down that road opposite Olivier Vernon gives him the one-on-one looks from offensive lines he'll need to produce.
24. Oakland Raiders
The Pick: CB Gareon Conley, Ohio State
An athletic middle linebacker prospect will be tempting for Oakland in Round 1, and depending on free agency, a three-down running back could also get a long look here. In this pre-free-agency mock draft, with so many top-tier cornerbacks falling down the board, the Raiders can nab a No. 1 corner and fill a huge need.
Gareon Conley is your prototypical NFL man-coverage cornerback. He's long, fast, and has shown the instincts and ball skills to be a dynamic playmaker and play-preventer on an island. The biggest questions will be if the Ohio State secondary—featuring two more first-rounders in Malik Hooker and Marshon Lattimore—hid his flaws.
The Raiders could go a number of directions here and not make a wrong pick, but landing a cornerback who projects as a No. 1 in a year or two is too good to pass up.
25. Houston Texans
The Pick: LB Jarrad Davis, Florida
The biggest question in Houston revolves around the quarterback position, but with so much devoted to Brock Osweiler and no quarterback on the board worthy of the pick, the Texans can't fix that position with a draft pick.
A coverage linebacker sits atop the needs of the Houston Texans this offseason after the team invested so heavily in offense through last year's draft and free agency. Now general manager Rick Smith and head coach Bill O'Brien can find the type of three-down linebacker Brian Cushing and Benardrick McKinney haven't been.
Pairing McKinney, who has been a stud against the run and when shooting gaps as a blitzer, with the more athletic and rangy Davis will give Houston the horses on the inside of the defense that it right now has on the edge with stars Whitney Mercilus, Jadeveon Clowney and J.J. Watt.
26. Seattle Seahawks
The Pick: OT Ryan Ramczyk, Wisconsin
A torn hip labrum has the stock of Ryan Ramczyk in question as we head into draft season. Ramczyk has the production at Wisconsin and the technique to impress scouts and eventually push him into the top 15 if his health checks out at the scouting combine. But right now, it's too much of a question mark to take early in Round 1.
Outside of the hip injury, Ramczyk will be questioned about his length and how fluid he is as a mover. I've already heard scouts suggest he'll be a better guard or right tackle because they see his arms as too short for the left tackle position.
In Seattle, Ramczyk has the tools and traits to be a left tackle in an offense that favors the run game and moving the pocket for the quarterback. I don't see the same weaknesses as some scouts are mentioning. To me, Ramczyk is a top-15 player if healthy and would be a steal in filling the Seahawks' biggest need.
27. Kansas City Chiefs
The Pick: SS Jabrill Peppers, Michigan
What you see isn't what you get with safety Jabrill Peppers. The Michigan defender was caught up in the myth of his versatility for the Wolverines, leading many fans to assume he was the second coming of Charles Woodson when he's nowhere near that type of player.
Here's what we know about Peppers: He's a fantastic athlete, a smart kid and a great football player with the ball in his hands. He's also stiff in coverage, too small to play linebacker and a work in progress as a redshirt sophomore. The team that drafts him will get a blank canvas to work with and a kid who has had success at every level so far.
Peppers is perfect for Kansas City, where he would be an ideal replacement for Eric Berry should he leave in free agency. Andy Reid knows how to develop talent, the coaching staff will be patient with his transition, and he'll be allowed to fully build his skill set as a safety on a defense that doesn't need him to be a star right away.
28. Dallas Cowboys
The Pick: DE Takkarist McKinley, UCLA
Everyone in Dallas knows the defensive end position is the biggest need this offseason. Without the money to spend in free agency to go after a top-tier pass-rusher, adding one through the draft is where the Cowboys have to invest a first-round pick.
Takkarist McKinley has power, length and play speed. He's a three-tool player coming off the edge and has shown the dip and bend skills to get after quarterbacks. There's also enough power to push back offensive tackles when they get hands on his frame.
McKinley is dealing with shoulder injuries that may eventually require surgery. If he's healthy, the tools are that of a top-20 player. The Cowboys have the stability to draft McKinley in Round 1 and allow him time to heal if surgery is required.
29. Green Bay Packers
The Pick: CB Sidney Jones, Washington
Did you watch the playoffs? The Green Bay Packers badly need an outside cornerback who can match up against the bigger, faster wide receivers in the NFL.
Yes, pass-rusher is a need, but this draft has enough depth at the position to grab a Round 2 player and still get production. Yes, running back is a need, but again that's a position of strength in the 2017 draft, and the Packers can get a quality player later in the draft. Cornerback is strong too, but the run on the position in this mock draft means getting one while you can.
Sidney Jones isn't the biggest, thickest cornerback, but his technique and instincts are absolutely first-round worthy. Athletically he compares to former first-rounder Kevin Johnson (Houston Texans) and should be a day-one starter.
30. Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pick: EDGE Ryan Anderson, Alabama
We can officially call Jarvis Jones a bust now, right? At the very least, let's call him a really bad draft pick.
Jones will most likely be leaving in free agency, opening a hole on defense opposite outside linebacker Bud Dupree. One thing the Steelers do very well is draft to fill needs, and this is a huge one.
Ryan Anderson may not have the sexiest 40-yard dash time or metrics, but he's a very solid three-down linebacker who lived around the ball during Alabama's 2016 season. Anderson is a powerful rusher when he's coming off the edge, but he also showed himself to be competent when dropping into zones to take away short passes or asked to get out and cover screens.
Tim Williams is the bigger name at outside linebacker for Alabama, but Anderson is the more complete player and is a plug-and-play contributor for Pittsburgh.
31. Atlanta Falcons
The Pick: DL Montravius Adams, Auburn
The Atlanta Falcons have a roster good enough to go to the Super Bowl and almost win one. They now need to plug the holes on their depth chart where players are getting older or more expensive. The defensive line makes sense as a priority.
Auburn's Montravius Adams can play nose tackle or 3-technique, and the skills he displayed on the field at the Senior Bowl made him look like a first-round talent. Adams can shoot gaps or hold attack at the line of scrimmage, and he has the athletic tools to further develop into a force beside Grady Jarrett.
So long as the Falcons can sustain their offensive potency post-Kyle Shanahan, they have the pieces to make it right back to the Super Bowl.
32. New England Patriots
The Pick: LB Haason Reddick, Temple
A three-down linebacker who can cover tight ends and track fast running backs like Devonta Freeman? Sign the Patriots up for that.
Haason Reddick had a tremendous Senior Bowl week, and his stock is only climbing as the scouting combine nears. With his speed as a former cornerback and pass-rushing moves as a defensive end at Temple, Reddick brings a unique skill set to the linebacker position.
Playing off the ball alongside Dont'a Hightower and Elandon Roberts, Reddick is an ideal Bill Belichick linebacker given his ability to fit different schemes and assignments on the go.
Round 2
|33
|Cleveland Browns
|S Budda Baker, Washington
|34
|San Francisco 49ers
|WR John Ross, Washington
|35
|Chicago Bears
|CB Tre'Davious White, LSU
|36
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|G Forrest Lamp, Western Kentucky
|37
|Los Angeles Rams
|T Cam Robinson, Alabama
|38
|New York Jets
|RB Christian McCaffrey, Stanford
|39
|San Diego Chargers
|S Justin Evans, Texas A&M
|40
|Carolina Panthers
|S Marcus Williams, Utah
|41
|Cincinnati Bengals
|WR Cooper Kupp, Eastern Washington
|42
|Buffalo Bills
|QB Patrick Mahomes, Texas Tech
|43
|New Orleans Saints
|CB Teez Tabor, Florida
|44
|Philadelphia Eagles
|CB Adoree' Jackson, USC
|45
|Arizona Cardinals
|EDGE T.J. Watt, Wisconsin
|46
|Minnesota Vikings
|G Dan Feeney, Indiana
|47
|Indianapolis Colts
|RB Alvin Kamara, Tennessee
|48
|Baltimore Ravens
|TE Jordan Leggett, Clemson
|49
|Washington Redskins
|S Desmond King, Iowa
|50
|Cleveland (f/Tennesee)
|TE Evan Engram, Ole Miss
|51
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|DL Caleb Brantley, Florida
|52
|Denver Broncos
|TE Gerald Everett, South Alabama
|53
|Detroit Lions
|RB D'Onta Foreman, Texas
|54
|Miami Dolphins
|LB Zach Cunningham, Vanderbilt
|55
|New York Giants
|WR Zay Jones, East Carolina
|56
|Oakland Raiders
|LB Raekwon McMillan, Ohio State
|57
|Houston Texans
|DL Elijah Qualls, Washington
|58
|Seattle Seahawks
|CB Cordrea Tankersley, Clemson
|59
|Kansas City Chiefs
|EDGE Joe Mathis, Washington
|60
|Dallas Cowboys
|WR Carlos Henderson, La. Tech
|61
|Green Bay Packers
|EDGE Dawuane Smoot, Illinois
|62
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|QB Brad Kaaya, Miami
|63
|Atlanta Falcons
|TE Bucky Hodges, Virginia Tech
|64
|New England Patriots
|EDGE Carl Lawson, Auburn
Round 3
|65
|Cleveland Browns
|LB Elijah Lee, Kansas State
|66
|San Francisco 49ers
|EDGE Carroll Phillips, Illinois
|67
|Chicago Bears
|S Obi Melifonwu, UConn
|68
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|CB Rasul Douglas, West Virginia
|69
|Tennessee (f/Los Angeles)
|WR Chad Hansen, California
|70
|New York Jets
|CB Chidobe Awuzie, Colorado
|71
|San Diego Chargers
|EDGE Tim Williams, Alabama
|72
|Carolina Panthers
|RB Joe Mixon, Oklahoma
|73
|Cincinnati Bengals
|EDGE Garrett Sickels, Boston College
|74
|Buffalo Bills
|WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, USC
|75
|New Orleans Saints
|LB Anthony Walker, Northwestern
|76
|Philadelphia Eagles
|WR Isaiah Ford, Virginia Tech
|77
|Arizona Cardinals
|QB Nathan Peterman, Pitt
|78
|Minnesota Vikings
|T Antonio Garcia, Troy
|79
|Indianapolis Colts
|CB Howard Wilson, Houston
|80
|Baltimore Ravens
|WR Curtis Samuel, Ohio State
|81
|Washington Redskins
|RB Jamaal Williams, BYU
|82
|Tennessee Titans
|DL DeMarcus Walker, FSU
|83
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|CB Fabian Moreau, UCLA
|84
|Denver Broncos
|DL Jaleel Johnson, Iowa
|85
|Detroit Lions
|DL Eddie Vanderdoes, UCLA
|86
|Minnesota (f/Miami)
|C Pat Elflein, Ohio State
|87
|New York Giants
|TE Jake Butt, Michigan
|88
|Oakland Raiders
|RB Wayne Gallman, Clemson
|89
|Houston Texans
|OG Dion Dawkins, Temple
|90
|Seattle Seahawks
|FS Eddie Jackson, Alabama
|91
|Kansas City Chiefs
|LB Vince Biegel, Wisconsin
|92
|Dallas Cowboys
|CB Kevin King, Washington
|93
|Green Bay Packers
|WR Chris Godwin, Penn State
|94
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|CB Cameron Sutton, Tennessee
|95
|Atlanta Falcons
|CB Corn Elder, Kansas State
|96
|New England Patriots
|DL Chris Wormley, Michigan
|97c
|New England (f/Cleveland)
|RB Jeremy McNichols, Boise State
|98c
|Los Angeles Rams
|EDGE Jordan Willis, Kansas State
|99c
|Carolina Panthers
|EDGE Tarell Basham, Ohio
|100c
|Denver Broncos
|EDGE Tyus Bowser, Houston
|101c
|Seattle Seahawks
|DL Carlos Watkins, Clemson
|102c
|Baltimore Ravens
|DL Jarron Jones, Notre Dame
|103c
|Miami Dolphins
|CB Jourdan Lewis, Michigan
|104c
|Kansas City Chiefs
|QB Davis Webb, California
Round 4
|105
|Cleveland Browns
|C Ethan Pocic, LSU
|106
|San Francisco 49ers
|RB Elijah Hood, North Carolina
|107
|Chicago Bears
|T Julie'n Davenport, Bucknell
|108
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|T Roderick Johnson, FSU
|109
|Los Angeles Rams
|WR Jehu Chesson, Michigan
|110
|Washington (f/NYJ)
|WR Amara Darboh, Michigan
|111
|San Diego Chargers
|G Dorian Johnson, Pitt
|112
|Carolina Panthers
|DE Daeshon Hall, Texas A&M
|113
|Cincinnati Bengals
|RB Samaje Perine, Oklahoma
|114
|Chicago (f/Buffalo)
|TE Cole Hikutini, Louisville
|115
|New Orleans Saints
|RB Kareem Hunt, Toledo
|116
|Philadelphia Eagles
|S Marcus Maye, Florida
|117
|Arizona Cardinals
|DL Charles Walker, Oklahoma
|118
|Minnesota Vikings
|RB Brian Hill, Wyoming
|119
|Indianapolis Colts
|DL Dalvin Tomlinson, Alabama
|120
|Baltimore Ravens
|DL Nazair Jones, North Carolina
|121
|Washington Redskins
|LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin, Tennessee
|122
|Tennessee Titans
|CB Marquez White, FSU
|123
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|WR Malachi Dupre, LSU
|124
|Denver Broncos
|WR Dede Westbrook, Oklahoma
|125
|Detroit Lions
|EDGE Trey Hendrickson, FAU
|126
|Minnesota (f/Miami)
|WR Amba Etta-Tawo, Syracuse
|127
|Oakland Raiders
|TE Michael Roberts, Toledo
|128
|Houston Texans
|S Tedric Thompson, Colorado
|129
|New England (f/Seattle)
|LB Duke Riley, LSU
|130
|Kansas City Chiefs
|DL Vincent Taylor, Oklahoma State
|131
|Dallas Cowboys
|T Chad Wheeler, USC
|132
|Green Bay Packers
|LB Noble Nwachukwu, West Virginia
|133
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|WR Josh Reynolds, Texas A&M
|134
|Atlanta Falcons
|WR Ryan Switzer, North Carolina
|135
|New England Patriots
|DL Ryan Glasgow, Michigan
|136c
|Philadelphia (f/Cleveland)
|T Erik Magnuson, Michigan
|137c
|Cleveland Browns
|T Adam Bisnowaty, Pitt
|138
|New York Giants
|CB Ahkello Witherspoon, Colorado
|139c
|San Francisco 49ers
|LB Kendall Beckwith, LSU
|140c
|Los Angeles Rams
|T Taylor Moton, Western Michigan
|141c
|New York Jets
|C Tyler Orlosky, West Virginia
|142c
|Cincinnati Bengals
|EDGE Bryan Cox, Florida
|143c
|Cincinnati Bengals
|LB Paul Magloire, Arizona
|144c
|Indianapolis Colts
|WR Fred Ross, Miss. State
|145c
|Denver Broncos
|EDGE Derek Rivers, Youngstown
Round 5
|146
|Cleveland Browns
|RB Tarean Folston, Notre Dame
|147
|San Francisco 49ers
|WR KD Cannon, Baylor
|148
|Chicago Bears
|LB Steven Taylor, Houston
|149
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|EDGE Josh Carraway, TCU
|150
|Los Angeles Rams
|CB Channing Stribling, Michigan
|151
|New York Jets
|WR Trent Taylor, La. Tech
|152
|San Diego Chargers
|QB Cooper Rush, Central Michigan
|153
|Carolina Panthers
|WR Jalen Robinette, Air Force
|154
|Cincinnati Bengals
|T Conor McDermott, UCLA
|155
|Buffalo Bills
|TE Jeremy Sprinkle, Arkansas
|156
|New Orleans Saints
|WR Travis Rudolph, FSU
|157
|Philadelphia Eagles
|T Avery Gennesy, Texas A&M
|158
|Arizona Cardinals
|LB Alex Anzalone, Florida
|159
|Minnesota Vikings
|G Zach Banner, USC
|160
|Indianapolis Colts
|S John Johnson, Boston College
|161
|Baltimore Ravens
|QB Jerod Evans, Virginia Tech
|162
|San Francisco (f/Washington)
|CB Cole Luke, Notre Dame
|163
|Tennessee Titans
|LB Josh Harvey-Clemons, Louisville
|164
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|T J.J. Dielman, Utah
|165
|Denver Broncos
|CB Damontae Kazee, SDSU
|166
|Detroit Lions
|S Lorenzo Jerome, St. Francis
|167
|Miami Dolphins
|DL Larry Ogunjobi, Charlotte
|168
|New York Giants
|DL Tanoh Kpassagnon, Villanova
|169
|Oakland Raiders
|WR Damore'ea Stringfellow, Ole Miss
|170
|Houston Texans
|RB Marlon Mack, USF
|171
|Seattle Seahawks
|G Damien Mama, USC
|172
|Kansas City Chiefs
|QB C.J. Beathard, Iowa
|173
|Dallas Cowboys
|TE Blake Jarwin, Oklahoma State
|174
|Green Bay Packers
|RB Justin Davis, USC
|175
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|OC Kyle Fuller, Baylor
|176
|Atlanta Falcons
|S Jadar Johnson, Clemson
|177
|New England Patriots
|WR Taywan Taylor, Western Kentucky
|178c
|Cleveland Browns
|WR Josh Malone, Tennessee
|179c
|Arizona Cardinals
|WR Travin Dural, LSU
|180c
|Kansas City Chiefs
|WR Ish Zamorah, Baylor
|181c
|Seattle Seahawks
|TE Eric Saubert, Drake
|182c
|Miami Dolphins
|WR Isaiah McKenzie, Georgia
|183c
|Miami Dolphins
|T Jon Heck, North Carolina
|184c
|Green Bay Packers
|G Nico Siragusa, SDSU
|185c
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|RB Corey Clement, Wisconsin
|186c
|New England Patriots
|QB Alek Torgersen, Penn
Round 6
|187
|Cleveland Browns
|G David Sharpe, Florida
|188
|San Francisco 49ers
|EDGE Matt Milano, Boston College
|189
|Houston (f/Chicago)
|WR Kermit Whitfield, FSU
|190
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|WR Noah Brown, Ohio State
|191
|Los Angeles Rams
|WR Stacy Coley, Miami
|192
|New York Jets
|CB Jalen Myrick, Minnesota
|193
|San Diego Chargers
|T Dan Skipper, Arkansas
|194
|Carolina Panthers
|LB Ben Gedeon, Michigan
|195
|Cincinnati Bengals
|CB Jack Tocho, NC State
|196
|Buffalo Bills
|S Rayshawn Jenkins, Miami
|197
|New Orleans Saints
|QB Brady Gustafson, Montana
|198
|Philadelphia Eagles
|EDGE DeVonte Fields, Louisville
|199
|Arizona Cardinals
|WR Derrick Griffin, Texas Southern
|200
|Minnesota Vikings
|QB Josh Dobbs, Tennessee
|201
|Indianapolis Colts
|WR Jamari Staples, Louisville
|202
|Baltimore Ravens
|EDGE Ejuan Price, Pitt
|203
|Washington Redskins
|WR James Quick, Louisville
|204
|Denver (f/Tennessee)
|QB Chad Kelly, Ole Miss
|205
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|RB Donnel Pumphrey, SDSU
|206
|San Francisco (f/Denver)
|TE Pharaoh Brown, Oregon
|207
|Detroit Lions
|WR Artavis Scott, Clemson
|208
|Miami Dolphins
|WR Speedy Noil, Texas A&M
|209
|New York Giants
|LB Nyeem Wartman-White, Penn State
|210
|Oakland Raiders
|S Jordan Sterns, Oklahoma State
|211
|Washington (f/Houston)
|CB Nate Hairston, Temple
|212
|Seattle Seahawks
|WR ArDarius Stewart, Alabama
|213
|Kansas City Chiefs
|RB Stanley Williams, Kentucky
|214
|Dallas Cowboys
|S David Jones, Richmond
|215
|Green Bay Packers
|RB Joe Williams, Utah
|216
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|T Jonah Pirsig, Minnesota
|217
|Atlanta Falcons
|EDGE Avery Moss, Youngstown State
|218
|New England Patriots
|DL Davon Godchaux, LSU
|219c
|Los Angeles Rams
|LB Keith Kelsey, Louisville
|220c
|Cincinnati Bengals
|G Greg Pyke, Georgia
|221c
|Cincinnati Bengals
|EDGE Keionta Davis, Chattanooga
|222c
|Kansas City Chiefs
|TE Tyrone Swoopes, Texas
|223c
|Kansas City Chiefs
|LB Hardy Nickerson, Illinois
Round 7
|224
|San Francisco (f/Cleveland)
|EDGE Deatrich Wise, Arkansas
|225
|San Francisco 49ers
|S Nathan Gerry, Nebraska
|226
|Chicago Bears
|WR Ricky Seals-Jones, Texas A&M
|227
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|QB Sefo Liufau, Colorado
|228
|Los Angeles Rams
|WR Shelton Gibson, West Virginia
|229
|New York Jets
|TE Adam Shaheen, Ashland
|230
|San Diego Chargers
|RB Elijah McGuire, Lafayette
|231
|Seattle (f/Carolina)
|EDGE Lewis Neal, LSU
|232
|Cincinnati Bengals
|DL DeAngelo Brown, Louisville
|233
|Dallas (f/Buffalo)
|CB Ezra Robinson, Tennessee State
|234
|New Orleans Saints
|S Montae Nicholson, Michigan State
|235
|Philadelphia Eagles
|LB Ben Boulware, Clemson
|236
|Arizona Cardinals
|G Sean Harlow, Oregon State
|237
|Minnesota Vikings
|WR Corey Smith, Ohio State
|238
|Cleveland (f/Indianapolis)
|S Josh Jones, NC State
|239
|Baltimore Ravens
|RB De'Veon Smith, Michigan
|240
|Washington Redskins
|CB Jeremy Cutrer, Middle Tenn. State
|241
|Tennessee Titans
|EDGE Psalm Wooching, Washington
|242
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|S Xavier Woods, La. Tech
|243
|Denver Broncos
|RB Matthew Dayes, NC State
|244
|New England (f/Detroit)
|EDGE Calvin Munson, SDSU
|245
|Miami Dolphins
|RB James Conner, Pitt
|246
|New York Giants
|QB Seth Russell, Baylor
|247
|Oakland Raiders
|DL D.J. Jones, Ole Miss
|248
|Houston Texans
|TE Josiah Price, Michigan State
|249
|Seattle Seahawks
|RB Devine Redding, Indiana
|250
|Kansas City Chiefs
|SS Tony Conner, Ole Miss
|251
|Dallas Cowboys
|EDGE James Onwualu, Notre Dame
|252
|Green Bay Packers
|LB Riley Bullough, Michigan State
|253
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|LB Tanner Vallejo, Boise State
|254
|Atlanta Falcons
|CB Des Lawrence, North Carolina
|255
|New England Patriots
|DL Isaac Rochell, Notre Dame
