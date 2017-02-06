2017 NFL Mock Draft: Matt Miller's Post-Super Bowl Predictions

1 of 39

It's the most wonderful time of the year, football fans. With Super Bowl 51 in the books, it's officially NFL draft season.

With the draft order set and just about every team having filled holes at general manager and head coach, there is no better time to roll out a new seven-round mock draft.

Where will Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson and Stanford running back Christian McCaffrey land? What happens to the eight first-round-caliber edge-rushers? Did the Senior Bowl push Pitt quarterback Nathan Peterman up the board? All of those questions (and many others) will be answered.

Using the current draft order and my own projections of compensatory picks that will be awarded this year, here's my post-Super Bowl seven-round mock draft.