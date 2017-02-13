Brandon Harris to Transfer from LSU: Latest Comments and Reaction

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

LSU Tigers quarterback Brandon Harris announced Monday he plans to transfer from the school.

Harris released a statement on Twitter:

Harris appeared in two games as a junior in 2016, going 13-of-25 for 139 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

His departure is arguably in the interest of all parties involved.

Harris was the sixth-ranked quarterback in the 2014 recruiting class, per Scout, and his time at LSU has been a disappointment. Sports on Earth's Matt Brown provided an interesting fact about the 2014 class:

In 22 games with the Tigers, he had 2,756 passing yards, 20 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. When Harris started all 12 regular-season games in 2015, LSU ranked 37th S&P+ passing offense, per Football Outsiders.

Harris, who will have one remaining year of eligibility, would benefit from finishing his college career at a new school, where he won't be saddled with the weight of his past failures.

LSU, meanwhile, gains a little more clarity to its muddled quarterback battle ahead of 2017. Danny Etling, who replaced Harris after two games in 2016, likely has the inside track, but offensive coordinator Matt Canada called the position a "wide-open spot" earlier this month in an interview with ESPNU (via the Advocate's Ross Dellenger).

In addition to Etling, Justin McMillan and Lindsey Scott will be options, and the Tigers signed Lowell Narcisse, the No. 21 quarterback in the 2017 class, per Scout.

With Harris out of the mix, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron and his staff can focus their attention on a smaller pool of quarterback candidates for next year.