2017 NCAA Tournament Bracket: Latest Projection of the Field of 68

Losing to Texas Tech wasn't enough to bump Baylor from the top line. John Weast/Getty Images

No. 4 Baylor Bears (21-4, RPI: 1, KP: 7, SOS: 2)

Despite picking up their worst loss of the season (at Texas Tech) Monday night, we couldn't justify bumping the Bears off the top line.

They have 10 RPI Top 50 wins—no other team entered Monday with more than eight—and put together the best nonconference resume of any team in the country.

When all is said and done, it would be a surprise if the Big 12 ends up with two teams on the top line. There are six ACC teams in the top 14 of this projection, and eventually one of them will emerge as a team deserving of a No. 1 seed. Both Arizona and Oregon are still in the mix, too, if either can finish with a flourish and win the Pac-12 tournament.

As things stand, though, there are not four resumes in the country better than the one Baylor has.

No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks (23-3, RPI: 3, KP: 9, SOS: 17)

As if there was ever a doubt, Kansas fully took the reins for a 13th consecutive Big 12 title Monday night with a historic comeback against West Virginia.

The Jayhawks trailed by 14 with 2:45 remaining. ESPN's cameras were showing fans leaving the Phog in disgust. But they went on a 21-7 run the rest of the way to force overtime. Once there, Kansas was able to pick up its eighth RPI Top 50 and 15th RPI Top 100 win of the season.

Even if the Jayhawks had lost the game, they still would have been a No. 1 seed in this projection. That should give you some indication of how securely they now are on the top line.

No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs (26-0, RPI: 5, KP: 1, SOS: 75)

Though the selection committee had Gonzaga as the fourth No. 1 seed on Saturday afternoon, that was before the Bulldogs got one of their best wins of the season at Saint Mary's. Had the committee released their top 16 seeds 12 hours later, the Bulldogs likely would have been in this spot instead.

Either way, as long as they keep winning, they'll be the No. 1 seed in the West Region. Whether that's No. 1 or No. 4 overall is irrelevant.

Speaking of irrelevant, it's a shame Gonzaga only scheduled 12 nonconference games instead of the customary 13. Over the past several years, the quest for perfection has been one for 40 wins. But winning every remaining game through the national championship would only get them to 39-0. It wouldn't make the achievement any less impressive, but it doesn't quite have the same ring to it.

No. 1 Villanova Wildcats (25-2, RPI: 2, KP: 3, SOS: 28)

Villanova has been our projected No. 1 overall seed for several weeks. Since the last update, the Wildcats beat Georgetown by 11, stomped Xavier by 16 and waltzing past DePaul by 13. Gonzaga is a serious contender for the title and deserves a ton of respect for getting this deep into the season with a zero in the loss column, but the national champions are refusing to clear a path for the Zags to become the No. 1 overall seed.

The crazy thing is Villanova has been doing most of its damage lately without getting much of anything from last year's hero. Prior to Monday night's game against DePaul, Kris Jenkins was averaging 8.7 points over his last six games, shooting 27.5 percent from three-point range.

It wasn't until late February last year that Jenkins started to catch fire. If he has another end-of-season hot streak coming, best of luck to everyone in this team's path.