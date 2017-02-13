WWE Elimination Chamber 2017: Keys to Maximizing Bray Wyatt's Title Win

Credit: WWE.com

The light reflecting off the gold Bray Wyatt won at WWE Elimination Chamber 2017 must reveal the darkest corners of his heart.

After years of stutter-step booking, Wyatt's first WWE Championship win came on Sunday, when he emerged from the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view with the title in hand. The monster prevailed. He had reason to cackle and celebrate.

To make full use of this moment and this reign, the company must unleash this beast on to the SmackDown world. The Eater of Worlds needs to showcase his power and villainy in the months to come.

WWE simply has to continue what it did for Wyatt inside the Elimination Chamber.

On Sunday, Wyatt was not the scavenger and stooge he has been so often in the past. He was a destroyer within the confines of Satan's Prison.

He flung his enemies around the enclosure. He drove champion John Cena's head into the canvas to oust him from the action. He followed up by overpowering AJ Styles.

There were no asterisks next to this victory, no deus ex machina, no cheap interference. The Man of 1,000 Truths won this war alone.

This is the version of Wyatt WWE should call upon in preparation for his WrestleMania 33 showdown with Randy Orton.

Dominance and Destruction

Wyatt has promised to welcome the apocalypse. But he mostly fails to deliver on all the chaos he claims will befall his foes.

As champion and soon-to-be WrestleMania marquee act, Wyatt has to ditch his empty threats in favor of violent acts.

We saw a glimpse of that when he clocked his opponents with no mercy inside the Elimination Chamber. The punishment he dished out to Styles on Sunday has to continue.

Wyatt should batter his competition. He should leave midcarders who dare to challenge him hobbled. He should believe that the WWE Championship gives him the right to invade matches and start wailing on whichever Superstars are in action.

And WWE's bad habit of scripting its champions to regularly lose in non-title action has to stop.

To make the audience believe that Wyatt has found the key to success, that he is a fearsome force, Wyatt has to go on a winning streak.

WWE shouldn't be afraid to get creative, either. The supernatural elements of Wyatt's character give the company an array of options to explore. That could include anything from controlling Erick Rowan's mind to kidnapping a wrestler via teleportation.

Fully Explore Family Drama

The splintering Wyatt Family has been one of SmackDown's best elements for months.

This story has added layers to both Orton and Wyatt's characters. It has reinvigorated The Viper.

As Orton recently told Arash Markazi of ESPN.com: "I'm really enjoying the current storyline I'm in with the Wyatt Family. It's kind of allowed me to remember that I have more creative liberty here than I'm used to. I can change my gear now."

Building on that will be tough now that Luke Harper is now longer in the group. Still, WWE's focus should be on toying with the "family dynamic" between Orton and Wyatt.

Now that the patriarch and his follower are set to collide, WWE has to use Orton and Wyatt's connection to bolster their feud.

Wyatt can gloat about how he has Orton on a string. The Viper can struggle to break away from Wyatt's control. The Eater of Worlds can use the returning Rowan to antagonize Orton.

This has the chance to be a unique, compelling tale. WWE has to maintain an outside-the-box approach with this rivalry. Let it be weird and unsettling, psychological and esoteric.

There will be plenty of the typical angry-behemoths dynamic elsewhere on the product.

A Win at WrestleMania

Should Wyatt lose to Orton at WrestleMania, his reign would be forgettable, soon to be washed away by some new moment to come. The Wyatt Family leader would be just another champion on the list.

To avoid that, WWE's best bet is to allow Wyatt to extend his reign well past The Show of Shows.

And securing a win at the biggest event of the year would be momentous for Wyatt. So far, he's had big-name opponents at WrestleMania but came up short against both of them. He lost to Cena in 2014 before falling to Undertaker in 2015.

Bray Wyatt failed to hand Undertaker his second WrestleMania loss.

The next year, at WrestleMania 32, Wyatt didn't even have an official match. He crossed paths with The Rock in a verbal clash instead.

This time around, WWE would be wise to keep the title on Wyatt by way of his first WrestleMania win. Sunday's Elimination Chamber victory is huge, but winning at The Showcase of the Immortals is a career-changer like nothing else.

Can Bray Wyatt finally nab a victory at WrestleMania?

To propel Wyatt, he needs to leave a path of ruin behind him on SmackDown. His rivalry with Orton needs to be highly memorable. To follow that by having him take down The Apex Predator on WWE's biggest stage would be a hell of an opening to his first championship reign.

The company has a chance to announce Wyatt's arrival in emphatic fashion, to paint him as the monster roosting on the mountaintop. That process will require commitment and creativity, to spotlight the grinning, fang-bearing version of Wyatt we saw inside the Elimination Chamber.