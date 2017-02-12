WWE Elimination Chamber 2017 Winners: Biggest Stars of the Night

1 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

One of the problems with having a pay-per-view this close to WrestleMania is that fans engage in a lot of meta-booking. Everyone knows that every storyline is building to The Showcase of the Immortals, so a lot of match finishes are more predictable than usual.

Thus, the enjoyment comes not from the outcomes but from the journeys. The wrestlers must engage in superb ring psychology and storytelling so that the fans suspend their disbelief, stop playing "inside baseball" and become absorbed in what's happening in front of them.

Who stood out on this latest SmackDown-exclusive PPV? Here are the biggest stars of the night.