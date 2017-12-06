    Nerlens Noel to Undergo Thumb Surgery, Will Miss 4-6 Weeks

    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistDecember 6, 2017

    DALLAS, TX - OCTOBER 25: Nerlens Noel #3 of the Dallas Mavericks reacts during the game against the Memphis Grizzlies on October 25, 2017 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Glenn James/Getty Images

    Dallas Mavericks big man Nerlens Noel will reportedly miss between four and six weeks after he undergoes surgery on his left thumb in the coming days, according to Earl K. Sneed of the team's official website. 

    Sneed added Noel believes he suffered the injury in the fourth or fifth game of the regular season. 

    Despite only being 23, Noel has a somewhat worrying injury history, particularly with his knees.

    He had knee surgery in March 2013 and sat out the entire 2013-14 season in order to fully recover from the procedure. Knee issues limited his time on the floor in 2015-16 as well, and he missed 15 games. Noel then didn't make his 2016-17 debut until the Philadelphia 76ers' Dec. 11 victory over the Detroit Pistons after he underwent another knee surgery last October.

    This season, Noel has been limited to a paltry 12.5 minutes per night over the course of 18 appearances. He's been noticeably absent of late, as well, and hasn't played in a game since Nov. 22. 

    When active, he's averaged 4.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and 0.6 blocks per game. 

    The Mavericks are in rebuilding mode, so Noel's absence won't mean much for Dallas. The bigger concern will be Noel's impending free agency next summer. He agreed to a $4.1 million qualifying offer for this season, and another lengthy absence would put a serious dent in his potential earning power in the summer.

    Related

      NBA logo
      NBA

      'I'm Going to Die...Over Sneakers'

      Chad Jones
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Nets’ Crabbe Fined for Throwing Ball at Stanchion

      Dan Feldman
      via ProBasketballTalk
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Suns' Booker (Adductor Strain) to Miss 2-3 Weeks

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Warriors Can't Get Enough of Newest Stud

      Zach Buckley
      via Bleacher Report