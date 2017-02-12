    Denver NuggetsDownload App

    Mason Plumlee's Car Broken into Prior to Trade to Nuggets for Jusuf Nurkic

    Scott PolacekFeatured Columnist IVFebruary 13, 2017

    One of Mason Plumlee's final memories as a member of the Portland Trail Blazers was not a welcome one.

    According to Jason Quick of CSNNW.com, Plumlee noticed Sunday morning his SUV had been broken into. 

    The big man was also in the news Sunday because Portland traded him and a 2018 second-round pick to the Denver Nuggets in exchange for Jusuf Nurkic and a 2017 first-round pick, per Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical and Chris Dempsey of the Denver Post.

    Quick noted Plumlee's checkbook and wallet were taken during the break-in, which is why he was at Portland's practice facility earlier than usual Sunday. "I went in early to the facility to start cancelling my checkbook, my credit cards," Plumlee said. "And someone said, 'Neil wants to meet with you.'"

    That Neil was Trail Blazers president of basketball operations Neil Olshey, and he and head coach Terry Stotts informed Plumlee of the trade. Quick said the trade is expected to be made official Monday because the NBA office is closed on Sundays.

    The combination of his phone constantly ringing after the trade and the fact banks are hard to reach on Sundays made the aftermath of the break-in more difficult to deal with for Plumlee, per Quick.

    He is averaging 11.1 points and eight rebounds per game and joins a Denver team that is one game ahead of the Trail Blazers for the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference. Nurkic is averaging eight points and 5.8 rebounds per game and will attempt to replace the Duke product's production down low for Portland.

    While they will be battling for a postseason spot on the court, don't be surprised if Plumlee advises Nurkic to lock his car doors in his new home.

