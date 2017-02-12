    Denver NuggetsDownload App

    Danilo Gallinari Trade Rumors: Latest News, Speculation Surrounding Nuggets SF

    DENVER, CO - JANUARY 26: Danilo Gallinari #8 of the Denver Nuggets handles the ball during the game against the Phoenix Suns on January 26, 2017 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images
    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistFebruary 12, 2017

    Denver Nuggets forward Danilo Gallinari could be on the move before the Feb. 23 trade deadline, per Marc Stein of ESPN. 

    Raptors, Clippers Among Teams Interested in Gallinari

    Sunday, Feb. 12

    Stein reported there is a "growing belief" Denver will trade its leading scorer based on the likelihood of his opting out of the final year of his contract at season's end. The Toronto Raptors and Los Angeles Clippers are considered two likely destinations.

    Gallinari is currently averaging 17.2 points and 4.9 rebounds per game.

    The Nuggets remain in competition for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference, although at 24-30 entering Sunday, making an extended postseason run is unlikely. Dealing away their star player for some return before he leaves for nothing in the offseason could be a useful way to expedite the rebuilding process.

    The team already made its first big trade of the season when it acquired Mason Plumlee and a future second-round draft pick from the Portland Trail Blazers for Jusuf Nurkic and Memphis' 2017 first-round draft choice, per Brian Windhorst of ESPN.

    One of the big questions for Gallinari is the forward's health. He has been sidelined the past couple of weeks with a groin strain and has dealt with a variety of injuries throughout his career. Since being drafted in 2008, he has only twice played in more than 62 games in a season and he hasn't done that since 2012-13.

    The Italian can be an elite scorer (19.5 points per game last year) to help a contender for the remainder of the season. The challenge for him will be to stay on the court.

