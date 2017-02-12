WWE Elimination Chamber 2017 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights
The 2017 Elimination Chamber pay-per-view arrived Sunday night promising a strong main event.
Inside the unforgiving structure, John Cena would defend his WWE Championship against Dean Ambrose, The Miz, Bray Wyatt, AJ Styles and Baron Corbin. The winner would cash his ticket to WrestleMania 33 and a spot in the main event against 2017 Royal Rumble winner Randy Orton.
Who would emerge from the bout victorious, and how would that contest measure up to previous chamber matches?
It was one of three title matches on the night, joined by a number of grudge matches that would certainly influence the blue brand's plans for The Showcase of the Immortals.
Which Superstars would strengthen their case for inclusion on the biggest show of the year via their performances Sunday night, how did each match grade out and how would the outcomes affect the brand going forward?
Find out the answers to those questions and more with this look back at Elimination Chamber.
Mojo Rawley vs. Curt Hawkins
Born in a backstage segment from last week's SmackDown Live, the issues between Mojo Rawley and Curt Hawkins would come to an end in Sunday's Kickoff Show match.
Hawkins gained early control, knocking Rawley out at ringside. He worked a bland, generic heat segment in through the middle of the match, cutting a few attempts at a comeback off before Rawley was able to fire off some offense.
Hawkins again cut Rawley off with a DDT, followed by an enzuigiri, but was not able to keep the obnoxiously hyped babyface down.
Rawley scored a tilt-a-whirl slam from out of nowhere for the pinfall moments later.
Result
Mojo Rawley defeated Curt Hawkins
Grade
C-
Analysis
This was a painfully average wrestling match that did nothing to really help anyone.
Is Rawley better off for having beaten Hawkins? No.
Is Hawkins any better off for having worked a Superstars-quality match with Rawley? Not at all.
A pointless match?
Absolutely.
Becky Lynch vs. Mickie James
Becky Lynch vs. Mickie James, one of three women's matches on the night's show, kicked off the show.
After an intense collar-and-elbow tie-up to start the match, James seized control with a big DDT that flattened The Lass Kicker. She proceeded to work over Lynch's arm for the majority of the match, a strategy usually employed by the former SmackDown women's champion.
Lynch fought back but was cutoff by James, who landed a seated senton for a two-count.
Even James' Mick Kick could not keep Lynch down, much to the chagrin of the future Hall of Famer. Lynch countered a DDT attempt into a suplex. Her Disarmer attempt was countered but in the end, it was the Irishwoman who scored a jackknife rollup for the pin-fall victory.
Result
Becky Lynch defeated Mickie James
Grade
B-
Analysis
This was a really solid way to kick off the pay-per-view portion of the show. Fans love Lynch and were genuinely behind her as she fought back into the match and, ultimately, scored the win.
The outcome does nothing to hurt James, who had the match won after the Mick Kick but had to get off a cover and pull Lynch further into the ring before the official could count the fall. She dominated the match and was only beaten via fluky rollup.
The foundation for a rematch is there if Creative opts to take that route with these two women but for now, Lynch scored a big victory that should keep her in contention for a SmackDown Women's Championship match.
A rematch, perhaps with greater stakes, would also be welcome as it feels like there is more potential for a greater match to be had.
Apollo Crews and Kalisto vs. Dolph Ziggler
Before the 2-on-1 Handicap match could get started, Dolph Ziggler attacked Kalisto, sending him crashing into the stage and setting up a singles match with Apollo Crews.
The former world champion laughed off his actions before entering the squared circle to combat one of the men he had repeatedly attacked with a steel chair in recent weeks.
Ziggler controlled the match until Kalisto made a valiant effort to compete. A low dropkick by Crews allowed the masked luchador to enter the match and take out some of his frustration on The Showoff.
A blind tag to Crews was followed by a spinning sit-out powerbomb for the pin-fall victory.
After the match, Ziggler brought an end to the babyfaces' celebration, pulling Kalisto from the ropes and attacking Crews with a chair. He trapped the latter's ankle in said chair, then proceeded to jump on it, twice, causing Crews to scream out in agony.
Pleased with himself, he headed up the ramp, smiling as referees and Kalisto checked on a fallen Crews.
Result
Apollo Crews and Kalisto defeated Dolph Ziggler
Grade
C+
Analysis
Cheers and chants of "thank you, Ziggler" could not have been what WWE Creative was going for when it wrote the angle the way they did. The fans in Phoenix were adamant in their support of The Showoff, who was a loose cannon as he brutalized Crews.
That is a pretty clear indictment of the babyfaces and how underdeveloped they have been thus far in the brand extension.
Ziggler, on the other hand, has experienced a clear story arc and the result has been a hotter reaction.
The match itself was nothing but the angle afterward earned the above-average grade and may prove to be exactly what Ziggler needs to energize his persona heading into WrestleMania.
