WWE Elimination Chamber 2017 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

1 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

The 2017 Elimination Chamber pay-per-view arrived Sunday night promising a strong main event.

Inside the unforgiving structure, John Cena would defend his WWE Championship against Dean Ambrose, The Miz, Bray Wyatt, AJ Styles and Baron Corbin. The winner would cash his ticket to WrestleMania 33 and a spot in the main event against 2017 Royal Rumble winner Randy Orton.

Who would emerge from the bout victorious, and how would that contest measure up to previous chamber matches?

It was one of three title matches on the night, joined by a number of grudge matches that would certainly influence the blue brand's plans for The Showcase of the Immortals.

Which Superstars would strengthen their case for inclusion on the biggest show of the year via their performances Sunday night, how did each match grade out and how would the outcomes affect the brand going forward?

Find out the answers to those questions and more with this look back at Elimination Chamber.