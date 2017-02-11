Ranking John Cena, AJ Styles and Every Star's Odds of Winning WWE Chamber Match
On Sunday, WWE's SmackDown Live brand presents its Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, headlined by the event's namesake match.
The WWE Championship will be up for grabs in that bout, as John Cena defends against Baron Corbin, The Miz, Dean Ambrose, Bray Wyatt and AJ Styles in what has the potential to be a Match of the Year candidate.
But which Superstar is favored to leave the brutal bout with the title around his waist and the main event of WrestleMania in his windshield?
Thanks to recent booking trends and our friends over at OddsShark, the events that will unfold during Sunday night's main event are a bit clearer.
Will Cena retain the strap and return to the grand stage he has been such an integral part of for the last decade, or will another Superstar, perhaps the young and hungry Corbin, leave with his first championship?
Fans will find out Sunday on the WWE Network.
Until then, here is what the odds are suggesting.
6. The Miz
The Hollywood A-lister may be one of SmackDown's most entertaining stars and its greatest villain, but he will not be leaving Sunday's Elimination Chamber match with the WWE Championship—no matter how easy it is to make the case for him to win the second major singles title of his career.
Miz is not meant to enter this year's WrestleMania 33 with the top prize in professional wrestling around his waist, and that is OK. He is still one of the blue brand's premier stars and the most despicable, easy-to-hate character on the show.
He will remain as such, even in defeat Sunday night.
OddsShark
+2500
5. Dean Ambrose
It is not every day that a star of Dean Ambrose's stature is a relative afterthought in a high-profile main event, yet as Elimination Chamber approaches, he is clearly the least interesting character of the bunch and second-most unlikely to emerge victorious.
Ambrose has settled into a midcard role on SmackDown despite leading the show in the months after the brand extension. Now the intercontinental champion, he is more likely to be pinned by Baron Corbin to set up an undercard bout at WrestleMania than score a win and secure a main event spot.
Still one of the most popular stars on the roster, he will have the people on his side, but inside the unforgiving Elimination Chamber, popularity and fan support mean nothing.
A spirited performance that sees him take at least on big bump is to be expected. But beyond that, Ambrose is here to provide star power and round out the field.
OddsShark
+2500
4. Baron Corbin
Baron Corbin is the most interesting star to watch Sunday night.
The Lone Wolf has been on a role of late, eliminating Braun Strowman at the Royal Rumble and pinning AJ Styles to capture a big victory in a Fatal 4-Way match on the most recent edition of SmackDown Live. Couple that with a recent match against John Cena, and it becomes apparent that management is grooming Corbin to be one of the top stars on Tuesday nights.
But will that continue Sunday?
One path sees him dominate the competition, earning a monster push throughout the match and being eliminated only after taking multiple finishing maneuvers.
The other?
The victim of a fluke rollup or a completely dismissive elimination at the hands of Cena.
There is no middle ground.
The second scenario would be immensely disappointing given everything Corbin has accomplished of late, but looking back at the history of the Chamber, it would not be surprising.
OddsShark
+2000
3. AJ Styles
The Phenomenal One is a favorite to win every match he is in.
Given how protective WWE Creative has been of him since his arrival in January 2016, and the fact he was pinned on SmackDown Live to potentially deflect any suggestions that he may emerge victorious, it would not be a surprise if he regained his title and entered WrestleMania as champion.
Recent booking trends do not favor that scenario, however. They paint a different picture of what fans can expect to see Sunday night.
Arguably the best wrestler on the planet, he will hold the match together and provide at least one or two memorable spots, with his creativity helping him make the most of the structure around him.
Alas, he will fall short of recapturing the title and allow his frustration to get the best of him in the immediate aftermath of the bout. The result? A likely match with commissioner Shane McMahon, whom Styles blames for handing John Cena a championship opportunity in the first place and then booking the Chamber as the Phenomenal One's rematch.
OddsShark
+1000
2. John Cena
The WWE champion is not the favorite to win the Elimination Chamber, but that should not come as a surprise to any fan who has paid attention lately.
The leader of the Cenation won his 16th WWE title to little fanfare at the Royal Rumble. The follow-up was hardly impressive, and he has remained relatively low-key in the two episodes of SmackDown Live that have proceeded his title reign, even if he did compete in the main event of the most recent show.
With WWE Creative paying him such little attention, it appears as though his role at WrestleMania will be less momentous, rendering a win in Sunday's main event worthless.
He will be a central figure in the layout of the match, but Cena has interests beyond the squared circle, and his budding Hollywood career makes it difficult for WWE to invest time and energy in him as a world-beating babyface when his latest Tina Fey-led or Judd Apatow-produced flick pops up.
The championship will be flung over his shoulder as he hits the ring Sunday, but it will not be there when he leaves.
OddsShark
+700
1. Bray Wyatt
Bray Wyatt will win his first world championship Sunday night inside the Elimination Chamber, paying off months of storytelling revolving around him and Randy Orton.
The Reaper of Souls tormented Orton, frustrating him and forcing him to join The Wyatt Family. Since then, the faction has run roughshod over SmackDown Live, culminating with The Viper's victory in the Royal Rumble match.
From the beginning of the story, it has felt like Orton is destined to betray Wyatt, tearing the faction apart from the inside. His Rumble victory cashed his ticket to WrestleMania, but for the story to continue building to its endgame, Wyatt must win the title to set up a main event between the pair at the biggest show of the year.
Though there are credible complaints to be made about his booking over the last three years, every high-profile, main event match he has worked with John Cena, Undertaker, Kane, Dean Ambrose and Roman Reigns has prepared him for this moment.
Wyatt will leave with championship gold, fulfilling a prophecy he made in 2013 to rise to power and, potentially, bring down the machine.
OddsShark
-1600
