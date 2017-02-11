Ranking John Cena, AJ Styles and Every Star's Odds of Winning WWE Chamber Match

1 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

On Sunday, WWE's SmackDown Live brand presents its Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, headlined by the event's namesake match.

The WWE Championship will be up for grabs in that bout, as John Cena defends against Baron Corbin, The Miz, Dean Ambrose, Bray Wyatt and AJ Styles in what has the potential to be a Match of the Year candidate.

But which Superstar is favored to leave the brutal bout with the title around his waist and the main event of WrestleMania in his windshield?

Thanks to recent booking trends and our friends over at OddsShark, the events that will unfold during Sunday night's main event are a bit clearer.

Will Cena retain the strap and return to the grand stage he has been such an integral part of for the last decade, or will another Superstar, perhaps the young and hungry Corbin, leave with his first championship?

Fans will find out Sunday on the WWE Network.

Until then, here is what the odds are suggesting.