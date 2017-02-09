    New England PatriotsDownload App

    Alan Branch Says He Won't Go to White House to Honor Super Bowl 51 Win

    FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 24: Alan Branch #97 of the New England Patriots reacts during the first quarter of a game against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium on December 24, 2016 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)
    Billie Weiss/Getty Images
    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 10, 2017

    New England Patriots defensive tackle Alan Branch joined the growing number of players who have decided against visiting the White House to celebrate the team's Super Bowl LI victory.

    "I've got four kids at home so I'm just going to hang out with the family and continue celebrating until the next season starts," Branch said in an interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio on Thursday (h/t Sporting News' Alex Marvez).

    No sports franchise has been connected to President Donald Trump more than the Patriots. Team owner Robert Kraft, head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady are all friends with Trump. The president held a watch party for Super Bowl LI at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida.

    He congratulated Kraft, Belichick and Brady following New England's victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday:

    Branch is the sixth Patriot to turn down the invitation to meet with Trump. Martellus Bennett was the first to do so, and Branch, Chris Long, LeGarrette Blount, Devin McCourty and Dont'a Hightower have followed suit, per the New York Times' Victor Mather.

    The group could grow to seven depending on James White's decision. The Patriots running back said Tuesday he remains on the fence, according to Marvez.

