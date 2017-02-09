Joe Mixon Victim Says Gay Slur Escalated 2014 Assault Incident in Police Report

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Former Oklahoma Sooners running back Joe Mixon punched a woman in the face in 2014, and she said the incident started when he and friends "made unwanted sexual advances against her," Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reported Thursday.

She also said it "escalated" following his use of a gay slur toward her friend.

Trotter cited a video interview with the woman where she told Norman, Oklahoma, police her side of the story.

The interview occurred in 2014 but was released Thursday.

Mixon's attorney said the running back denied verbally harassing the woman—Amelia Molitor—and said claims suggesting otherwise contradict accounts from eyewitnesses, per Trotter.

Mixon broke multiple bones in Molitor's face with the punch. He was suspended from the Sooners football team for the 2014 campaign and charged with a misdemeanor.

Trotter noted Mixon asserted racial slurs started the confrontation in his written apology and told police during an interview Molitor's friend called him a racial slur. However, Molitor denied using a slur and added she was "hurt" that it resulted in her "being made out to be a racist," per Trotter.

In her account of the incident, Molitor said she was outside Pickleman's Gourmet Cafe when Mixon and his friends made catcalls toward her and suggested she go home with the running back. She said she didn't get mad until Mixon used the gay slur, and she responded by going back inside before Mixon followed.

Video of the confrontation was made public in December, per Nolan Clay of The Oklahoman (warning: graphic video), and Trotter said the surveillance video showed Mixon following Molitor inside. His eventual punch after she pushed him "caused her face to slam back into a table," per Trotter.

Molitor filed separate lawsuits in July against Mixon and the establishment, alleging Pickleman's didn't have enough security to stop the violent incident.

As for Mixon, he declared for the 2017 NFL draft in January following his team's 35-19 victory over Auburn in the Sugar Bowl.