Phil Jackson Says Tweet About Article on Carmelo Anthony Was Misunderstood

BRYAN R. SMITH/Getty Images

New York Knicks president Phil Jackson tweeted Thursday that his comments regarding a Bleacher Report column about Carmelo Anthony were "misunderstood."

On Tuesday, Jackson sent out the following tweet after B/R's Kevin Ding penned a column about the 11-time champion's inability to connect with Anthony after he formed strong bonds with Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant:

According to ESPN.com's Ian Begley, "[Michael] Graham was a talented player from Georgetown whom Jackson coached in the Continental Basketball Association. Their relationship was short-lived, and Jackson lamented that he could never reach the forward."

Jackson's initial tweet was widely viewed as a shot at Anthony, whom the Knicks "remain motivated to move" by the Feb. 23 trade deadline, per Begley.

But according to The Vertical's Adrian Wojnarowski, the tweet may have hindered the Knicks' ability to move Anthony—who would have to waive his no-trade clause for any proposed deal to be approved.

Citing sources, Wojnarowski reported, "Jackson’s public campaign to pressure Carmelo Anthony into waiving his no-trade clause is working to harden Anthony’s resolve to remain with the franchise."