    NBADownload App

    Phil Jackson Says Tweet About Article on Carmelo Anthony Was Misunderstood

    New York Knicks President Phil Jackson speaks with the media att Madison Square Garden training center on July 8, 2016 in Tarrytown, New York. / AFP / Bryan R. Smith (Photo credit should read BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP/Getty Images)
    BRYAN R. SMITH/Getty Images
    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistFebruary 10, 2017

    New York Knicks president Phil Jackson tweeted Thursday that his comments regarding a Bleacher Report column about Carmelo Anthony were "misunderstood."

    On Tuesday, Jackson sent out the following tweet after B/R's Kevin Ding penned a column about the 11-time champion's inability to connect with Anthony after he formed strong bonds with Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant

    According to ESPN.com's Ian Begley, "[Michael] Graham was a talented player from Georgetown whom Jackson coached in the Continental Basketball Association. Their relationship was short-lived, and Jackson lamented that he could never reach the forward."

    Jackson's initial tweet was widely viewed as a shot at Anthony, whom the Knicks "remain motivated to move" by the Feb. 23 trade deadline, per Begley.

    But according to The Vertical's Adrian Wojnarowski, the tweet may have hindered the Knicks' ability to move Anthony—who would have to waive his no-trade clause for any proposed deal to be approved.

    Citing sources, Wojnarowski reported, "Jackson’s public campaign to pressure Carmelo Anthony into waiving his no-trade clause is working to harden Anthony’s resolve to remain with the franchise."

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 