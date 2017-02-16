Mario Williams Released by Dolphins: Latest Details, Comments and Reaction

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins signed defensive end Mario Williams to a two-year deal prior to the 2016 season, but they cut ties with the former No. 1 overall draft pick Thursday following an underwhelming inaugural campaign in South Florida.

Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald first reported the Dolphins had parted ways with the 32-year-old. Albert Breer of The MMQB confirmed Williams' release.

Salguero also noted by releasing Williams, the Dolphins are going to save $8.5 million in cap space for 2017.

Williams' deal was initially valued at $17 million over two years, but the Dolphins were able to save cap space by releasing him now. According to Spotrac, $3.5 million of Williams' $8.5 million base salary for 2017 would have become fully guaranteed if he was still on the roster as of March 13.

And based on the way Williams performed last season, that call was likely an easy one for the Dolphins to make.

In 13 appearances, Williams generated a career-low 1.5 sacks to go with 13 total tackles and a single defended pass.

Mario Williams' Stats Since 2010 Season Games Sacks Tackles Forced Fumbles 2010 13 8.5 28 1 2011 5 5.0 11 1 2012 16 10.5 46 2 2013 16 13.0 38 1 2014 16 14.5 42 2 2015 15 5.0 19 0 2016 13 1.5 13 0 Source: Pro Football Reference

During his underwhelming 2016 season, Williams was openly criticized by then-defensive coordinator Vance Joseph for failing to hold up his end of the deal.

"He's got to play better," Joseph said in October, per the Palm Beach Post's Joe Schad. "He's got to play harder. He's got to play better. … I think Mario has to play better. He has [to] play faster and more consistent."

But even though his production has declined and his effectiveness has dwindled, Williams told reporters in December he doesn't want to entertain the thought of calling it quits.

"No, no," he said, per the Miami Herald's Adam H. Beasley. "I don't want it to end like this."

The question now is whether Williams can convince a team out there that he's worth another shot. Although he undoubtedly has some gas left in the tank, the tape he churned out in 2016 was rather uninspiring.

As a result, the best-case scenario would appear to be Williams inking a one-year deal with a contender in need of a rotational edge-rusher.

In that role, expectations would be lower off the bat, and Williams would be able to carve out a more comfortable niche that allows him to thrive without the burdensome pressure accompanied by a more lucrative deal.