    San Francisco 49ersDownload App

    Martin Mayhew Named 49ers Senior Personnel Executive: Latest Details, Reaction

    DETROIT, MI - JANUARY 15: General Manager Martin Mayhew of the Detroit Lions introduces Jim Caldwell as the Lions head coach during a news conference at Ford Field on January 15, 2014 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)
    Duane Burleson/Getty Images
    Tim DanielsFeatured ColumnistFebruary 9, 2017

    The San Francisco 49ers announced Thursday the hiring of former Detroit Lions general manager Martin Mayhew as a senior personnel executive.

    Cam Inman of the Bay Area News Group passed along the news from John Lynch, the Niners' new GM.

    Matt Maiocco of CSN Bay Area provided further information about Mayhew, who most recently served as the New York Giants' director of football operations and special projects for the 2016 season:

    The 51-year-old former NFL cornerback, who played for the Washington Redskins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, spent seven years as the Lions' general manager starting in late 2008.

    Detroit qualified for the postseason twice during his tenure after enduring an extended drought dating back to the 1999 campaign. They failed to survive Wild Card Weekend in either instance, however, and he got fired during an underwhelming 2015 season that seen the team finish 7-9.

    Mayhew's arrival in San Francisco continues a trend of building an experienced staff around Lynch, a nine-time Pro Bowl selection who's making the jump from broadcasting to his first front-office gig.

    Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reported last week the organization has provided him with a lot of support, including assistant GM Tom Gamble, vice president of player personnel Adam Peters, chief contract negotiator Paraag Marathe and now Mayhew.

    "We're going to strive to create a culture where everyone's working together," Lynch said. "I think that's one of my strengths. It's something that I've done throughout my career is I've had an ability to bring people together. I've been out front oftentimes. I've been named captain. On a broadcast crew, you're out front, and I think that's a strength of mine. … That will be something that we all understand, that we're like-minded in our pursuit of winning a championship."

    Although Mayhew's exact role with the 49ers wasn't immediately defined by Lynch, it sounds like most decisions will be a collective effort, at least in the rookie GM's early days in charge. That's where having so many experienced voices in the room will come in handy.

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 