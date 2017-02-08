    New York KnicksDownload App

    Charles Oakley Arrested at Madison Square Garden After Altercation in Stands

    TORONTO, CANADA - March 13 : Former NBA player Charles Oakley during the game between the Miami Heat and Toronto Raptors on March 13, 2015 at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2015 NBAE (Photo by Ron Turenne/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Ron Turenne/Getty Images
    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 9, 2017

    Charles Oakley was one of the NBA's foremost enforcers during his playing career, and the 53-year-old's demeanor hasn't softened in retirement.

    Oakley got into a shoving match with Madison Square Garden security during the New York Knicks' matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night:

    1. The Underhand Free Throw Could Be Making a Comeback in the NBA

    2. Kerr Ejected

    3. Devin Booker Scores the Winning Shot Against the Sacramento Kings

    4. Yogi Ferrell Hits Game-Winning 3 Versus Trailblazers

    5. The Potential Top-2 NBA Draft Picks Are About to Finally Settle It on the Court

    6. Dunk Contest Legend Nate Robinson Wants One Last Chance to Ball in the NBA

    7. Could a Player with Zero Career NBA Dunks Win the All-Star Dunk Contest?

    8. Carmelo and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Month

    9. Greg Anthony's Starting 5: the Biggest NBA All-Star Snubs

    10. CJ McCollum Making Moves

    11. DeAndre Liggins Takes Too Many Steps, LeBron James Mocks Him

    12. Kristaps Porzingis Slams in the Face of Dwight Howard

    13. Steph Curry Hits a Half-Court Shot Before Halftime

    14. Carmelo Anthony Doesn't Want Any Cheers

    15. Joel Embiid Blocks James Harden and Finishes the Other Way

    16. Kemba Walker Sick Crossover on Derrick Rose

    17. The NBA's Biggest Social Media Stars Take the Court at Halftime

    18. Howard Beck's Rant on the All-Star Voting Process

    19. This Night in the NBA

    20. Alternative NBA Facts with Howard Beck

    21. Howard Beck Predicts His Western Conference All-Star Reserves Team

    22. Howard Beck Predicts His Eastern Conference All-Star Reserves Team

    23. 'We Came Up in the Struggle’: NBA’s Zach Randolph Gives $20K to Keep Lights On

    24. Celebrate This Year's Oscar Nominees with the NBA's Best Actors

    25. Philadelphia 76ers Are on a Roll with #RaiseTheCat Victory Celebration

    26. Joakim Noah Makes an Embarrassing Free-Throw Attempt Versus Pacers

    27. Dion Waiters Drills the Three to Win the Game Against the Warriors

    28. Giannis Antetokounmpo Drains the Three

    29. Westbrook Scores Game-Winner and Earns Another Triple-Double to Defeat Jazz

    30. LeBron James Nails a Clutch 3-Pointer to Tie the Game vs. Spurs

    31. Eleven Years Ago Today, Kobe Bryant Dropped 81 Points on the Raptors

    32. Greg Anthony's Starting 5: Top 5 Question Marks at the Halfway Point

    33. Howard Beck and Ric Bucher's 1st-Half Disappointments

    34. KD Has His Best Game of the Season vs. Thunder

    35. Was the NBA Right or Wrong to Reduce Fan Influence on All-Star Starters?

    36. Who Should Star in the Remake of 'White Men Can’t Jump'?

    37. The Greek Freak vs. the Beard: Harden and Giannis Face Off in Houston

    38. Allen Iverson Will Reportedly Coach Former NBA Stars in 3-on-3 Tournament

    39. Mr. December: See John Wall Once Again End the Year as NBA's Player of the Month

    40. Greg Anthony's Starting 5: the Top 5 Trade Targets in the NBA

    41. Jordan Clarkson Fouls Goran Dragic & James Johnson Isn't Having It

    42. Carmelo Anthony Drains the 3 for the Lead Against the Bucks

    43. Kristaps Porzingis Puts the Moves on the Bucks

    44. Top 3 Landing Spots If the Chicago Bulls Move All-Star Jimmy Butler

    45. Giannis vs. Porzingis: Battle of the International Unicorns

    46. James Harden vs. Russell Westbrook: Who's the Real MVP?

    47. Ric Bucher's NBA Power Rankings: New Year Sees a New Team at #1

    48. Bucher Buzz: the Reason the Hawks Are Likely to Trade Paul Millsap and Others

    49. Bucher Buzz: League Sources Say Bulls Have Begun Shopping Jimmy Butler

    50. Who Will Grab the 8th Seed in the Western Conference?

    51. Howard Beck Predicts the NBA All-Star Teams in Each Conference

    52. What's Wrong with the New York Knicks?

    53. Is Rondo's Relationship with the Bulls Beyond Repair?

    54. Greg Anthony's Starting 5: Who Has the Most to Prove in 2017?

    55. James Harden Connects with Montrezl Harrell with the Between-the-Legs Dime

    56. Jrue Holiday Dunks on Kristaps Porzingis

    57. Isaiah Thomas Scores Career High 52 Points Versus the Miami Heat

    58. Tommy Heinsohn Goes Nuts After Isaiah Thomas Scores His 50th Point

    59. Giannis Antetokounmpo Blocks the Two-Time Slam Dunk Champ

    60. Doc and Austin Rivers Receive 1st-Half Ejections Against the Houston Rockets

    61. Kristaps Porzingis Down the Lane for a Jam

    62. Lopez Does a Double Clothesline

    63. KP in No-Man's Land on Defense

    64. KP at 4 Leads to Wide-Open Pacers 3

    65. Knicks Beat Downcourt by Pacers

    66. Porzingis Plays Good D at Rim vs. Pacers

    67. Clutch Under Pressure: MVP Steph Curry Steps Up with the Game on the Line

    68. Greg Anthony's Starting 5: the NBA's Best Ball-Handlers

    69. Kevin Durant Is an Assassin: the Former MVP Leads the NBA's Best Superteam

    70. Tim Duncan Ends His Speech with Some Jokes

    71. Coach Gregg Popovich Fights Off the Feelings During His Speech

    72. Rest in Peace, Craig Sager: Paying Tribute to a Legendary NBA Sideline Reporter

    73. James Harden Is an Assassin: the Beard Makes His Case for NBA MVP

    74. Howard Beck's NBA Awards at the Quarter-Mark of the Season

    75. DeMarcus Cousins Trade Rumors: Is the All-Star Center 'Damaged Goods'?

    76. Is the Phil Jackson/Carmelo Anthony Feud Being Blown Out of Proportion?

    77. Clutch Curry: Is Steph the Master of Late-Game Heroics?

    78. Greg Anthony's Starting 5: the NBA's Biggest Underperformers So Far

    79. DeMarcus Cousins Pokes Fun at Joakim Noah's Shooting Form

    80. Russell Westbrook Gets His 7th Straight Triple-Double

    81. Sam Dekker Posterizes Enes Kanter

    82. Cleveland Cavaliers Rick Roll'd

    83. Ric Bucher's NBA Power Rankings

    84. LeBron vs. Melo: the Rivalry Continues Between Superstar Friends

    85. Can VR Save DeAndre Jordan's Free-Throw Percentage?

    86. Klay Thompson Career High 60 Points

    The New York Daily News' Stefan Bondy reported security handcuffed Oakley and escorted him away from the arena. Oakley reportedly said, "Dolan did this," alluding to Knicks owner James Dolan, as team president Phil Jackson was trying to calm him down, per ESPN.com's Ian Begley.

    Ryan Field of ABC 7 reported Oakley would be charged with three counts of assault, per the NYPD. 

    The Knicks released a statement regarding the incident:

    Yahoo Sports' Chris Mannix provided some context:

    Oakley was involved in a similar incident outside the Cleveland Cavaliers' locker room after their NBA Finals victory over the Golden State Warriors in June. ESPN.com's Dave McMenamin shared a video of Oakley speaking with Oracle Arena security (warning: video contains NSFW language):

    Oakley played 10 years for the Knicks and helped the franchise reach the Eastern Conference Finals in 1993 and the NBA Finals in 1994. He's sixth in Knicks history in games played (727), per Basketball-Reference.com.

    The New York Times' Scott Cacciola wrote in November that Oakley has been critical of the Knicks in recent years and also advised LeBron James against signing with the team when he was a free agent in 2010. As a result, his relationship with the franchise has become strained.

    Barry Watkins, Madison Square Garden's executive vice president and chief communications officer, told Cacciola that Oakley "is his own worst enemy."

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 