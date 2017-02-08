Jimmy Butler Comments on Kevin Durant's Decision to Join Warriors

Elsa/Getty Images

Count Jimmy Butler among those who support Kevin Durant's decision to join the Golden State Warriors.

Speaking Wednesday before the Chicago Bulls squared off against the Warriors at Oracle Arena, Butler told reporters Durant shouldn't have been criticized for joining forces with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

"Do what you want to do," he said, per the Chicago Tribune's K.C. Johnson. "Don't let anyone influence what you do. You're the one who has to live with that. "Go where you think is best for you and your family, where you can win. Good for him. They're playing great basketball, so it was a good move if you ask me."

Incidentally, those are almost the same words Durant uttered back in July when he first addressed the controversial choice.

"I thought about it, but in life when you make decisions based on everyone else, I think it's the wrong decision," Durant said, according to the Washington Post's Tim Bontemps. "I can't make a decision on my life because everyone will be upset about it."

Durant also received endorsements from LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony over the summer.

James told Business Insider's Alyson Shontell he thought the move was "great" for the NBA, while Anthony said that if Durant is "at peace, everybody else should be at peace," according to the New York Daily News' Frank Isola.

Statistically speaking, Durant's call to link up with Golden State has paid off in a big way.

The Warriors will enter Wednesday's clash with the Bulls boasting the NBA's top net rating at plus-12.3 points per 100 possessions. Not only is that better than the San Antonio Spurs' second-ranked mark by a colossal 3.4 points, but it's 0.7 points higher than the mark last year's 73-win squad posted.

And with the Dubs' dynamite lineup of Durant, Curry, Thompson Green and Andre Iguodala already outscoring opponents by 24.5 points per 100 possessions, it's scary to consider how much more dynamic the Warriors could become as the postseason approaches.

Stats courtesy of NBA.com.