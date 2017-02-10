Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman: Early Hits and Misses from WWE Raw Feud

1 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman is the WWE Raw equivalent of a shoot-em-up movie—a straight-forward story fueled by aggression and adrenaline.

Reigns wants to chop down the redwood of a man after Strowman denied him a shot at the Universal Championship. Strowman is angry at The Big Dog for daring to step up to him. Violence has ensued, erupting in a number of arenas as WWE marches toward the Fastlane pay-per-view on March 5.

For the most part, the pairing of powerhouses has clicked. Strowman's hot streak and Reigns' prominent position has made for a winning combination.

The rivalry's issues mostly lie in big-picture elements. The PPV schedule has the rivals hurrying into battle, and Reigns playing anything other than a smarmy, condescending and merciless heel is the wrong move.

The following is a dive into their feud thus far, breaking down what's working and what's not.