Iman Shumpert Leaves Game with Foot Injury in Preseason vs. Hawks

Cleveland Cavaliers swingman Iman Shumpert suffered an injury to his left foot in the first quarter of Wednesday night's preseason game against the Atlanta Hawks and was subsequently ruled out for the remainder of the exhibition clash, according to ESPN.com's Dave McMenamin.

McMenamin added Shumpert will have medical imaging on his foot.

Shumpert has racked up quite an injury history since he entered the league in 2011, but he appeared in a career-high 76 games during the 2016-17 season. In fact, his only real notable injury last year came in February when he missed three games due to a sprained ankle.

As a result, Shumpert was able to produce some of his finest efforts as a shooter to date. In his second full season with the Cavaliers, Shumpert averaged 7.5 points per game on 41.1 percent shooting from the field and 36.0 percent shooting from three-point range.

Despite those positive strides, Shumpert's role has been shrouded in mystery after the Cavaliers added Jae Crowder, Dwyane Wade and Jeff Green to a crowded wing rotation that already included JR Smith and Kyle Korver.

If Shumpert is sidelined, that group should have no problem picking up the slack in his absence.