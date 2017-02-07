Draymond Green Reportedly Intentionally Tried to Anger Kevin Durant vs. Kings

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

There was apparently a premeditated reason for Saturday's verbal altercation between Kevin Durant and Draymond Green during the Golden State Warriors' 109-106 loss to the Sacramento Kings.

Chris Haynes of ESPN.com, citing league sources, reported Tuesday Green was attempting "to light a fire under" Durant. The Michigan State product was reportedly "trying to use reverse psychology" when he "intentionally and aggressively approached Durant with a bevy of choice words during a break."

It didn't exactly work considering Durant finished with just 10 points on 2-of-10 shooting from the field.

Green commented on the interaction Tuesday and hinted at his ulterior motive, per Haynes: "It was actually a tactic. But that’s for us to know and for everyone else to figure out."

Haynes described the "verbal spat" as something that lasted about 30 seconds and included numerous "'F-you' bombs" between the two players. Green even winked at some of his teammates after it was clear Durant was "enraged."

Durant was likely upset with his own play too. Ethan Sherwood Strauss of ESPN.com cited ESPN Stats & Info and said the 10 points were Durant's lowest ever during his NBA career when he played at least 40 minutes.

Head coach Steve Kerr—who was ejected from Saturday's game for angrily arguing loose ball fouls called against Kevon Looney—said Durant "looked tired," during the game, per Strauss.

This is not the first time this season Durant and Green exchanged words during a contest. According to Charles Curtis of For The Win, the two argued on the court during Golden State's Jan. 6 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies as their team blew a 24-point lead and what appeared to be a surefire win.

Everything must be fine now since Haynes cited sources who said Durant and Green watched the New England Patriots win Super Bowl LI together Sunday.

Everything is fine in the Bay Area with the standings as well. The two-time defending Western Conference champions have the NBA's best record at 43-8, and Green, Durant, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson were all named to the All-Star team.

The Warriors appear primed for a third straight trip to the NBA Finals, but Green will be ready with his motivational tactics if any complacency sets in before the postseason.