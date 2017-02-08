Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor: Booking the Biggest Card in Combat Sports

1 of 5

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

By now it’s no real secret: Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor is on the table.

It’s on the table to the extent Dana White has publicly made a first offer to the combatants, McGregor has insisted his next scrap will be under boxing rules, and Mayweather has talked almost exclusively of the Irishman as his next challenge.

There’s been some back-and-forth from all parties involved, as is the case with any negotiation, and opinions vary on the plausibility of the fight happening. Still, with talk as hot as it’s ever been about the crossover fight and people from both sides of the combat sports aisle weighing in, it’s hard not to think you’ll be watching Mayweather and McGregor slug it out by the end of 2017.

Part of the deal in the earliest stages of the discussion surrounding the bout has been talks of who will be responsible for building the undercard. If White is to be believed, it will be the UFC—a potential boon for the MMA giant, which would be granted the chance to get the sport in front of its largest pay-per-view audience ever (and maybe the largest pay-per-view audience ever).

If they’re going to secure that right and then pull it off with the proper pomp and circumstance, the promotion will need to put together a card full of title fights, proven stars and stars of tomorrow to truly maximize the opportunity.

Going on the presumption the event will be a five-fight main card taking place late this year and with Mayweather-McGregor in the main event slot, here are the four bouts that should support the two biggest names in the business on what would be the biggest night in UFC history.