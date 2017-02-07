    NBA DraftDownload App

    Chad Ford NBA Mock Draft 2017: Notable Picks from ESPN Guru's 3rd Mock

    LEXINGTON, KY - JANUARY 31: Malik Monk #5 of the Kentucky Wildcats dribbles the ball during the game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Rupp Arena on January 31, 2017 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
    Andy Lyons/Getty Images
    Joe PantornoFeatured ColumnistFebruary 7, 2017

    ESPN's NBA draft guru Chad Ford released his third 2017 mock draft Tuesday in an attempt to predict which of the top prospects will declare and where they will land in June. 

    These predictions will likely change in the coming months, especially as the college season draws closer to March Madness and players decide whether to stay in school for another season:

    Chad Ford's 2017 1st-Round Mock Draft
    PickTeamPlayerPositionSchool
    1Boston Celtics (via Nets)Markelle FultzGWashington
    2Los Angeles LakersLonzo BallGUCLA
    3Phoenix SunsJosh JacksonFKansas
    4Philadelphia 76ersMalik MonkGKentucky
    5Orlando MagicDennis SmithGNC State
    6New Orleans PelicansJonathan IsaacFFlorida State
    7Sacramento KingsJayson TatumFDuke
    8Minnesota TimberwolvesLauri MarkkanenFArizona
    9Dallas MavericksFrank NtilikinaGFrance
    10Miami HeatHarry GilesFDuke
    11New York KnicksDe'Aaron FoxGKentucky
    12Denver NuggetsMiles BridgesFMichigan State
    13Milwaukee BucksJustin PattonCCreighton
    14Detroit PistonsTerrance FergusonGAustralia
    15Portland Trail BlazersT.J. LeafFUCLA
    16Charlotte HornetsRobert WilliamsFTexas A&M
    17Chicago BullsJarrett AllenCTexas
    18Indiana PacersIvan RabbFCalifornia
    19Atlanta HawksJohn CollinsFWake Forest
    20Oklahoma City ThunderOG AnunobyFIndiana
    21Washington WizardsZach CollinsCGonzaga
    22Denver Nuggets (via Grizzlies)Rodions KurucsFLatvia
    23Utah JazzIsaiah HartensteinFGermany
    24Toronto Raptors (via Clippers)Tyler LydonFSyracuse
    25Brooklyn Nets (via Celtics)Andrew JonesGAndrew Jones
    26Toronto RaptorsIke AnigboguCUCLA
    27Portland Trail Blazers (via Cavs)Donovan MitchellGLouisville
    28Houston RocketsLuke KennardGDuke
    29San Antonio SpursJosh HartGVillanova
    30Utah Jazz (via Warriors)Kostja MushidiGBelgium

       

    Notable Picks

    Markelle Fultz

    Predicted Pick: No. 1 overall to Boston Celtics

    Washington freshman guard Markelle Fultz has developed into a premier NBA talent in just 23 college games, as he's averaged 23.2 points, six rebounds and six assists per night.

    While he hasn't been playing in the most competitive conference in the Pac-12, he has come up big when taking on ranked teams:

    Markelle Fultz vs. Ranked Teams
    Opponent*PointsReboundsAssists
    No. 8 Gonzaga25101
    No. 15 Oregon2224
    No. 7 Arizona1696
    No. 11 UCLA2565
    *Team's ranking is from the time of matchup

    He is a versatile player who can thrive in different in-game scenarios whether it's an offensive shootout or a defensive grinder. He could fall into the lap of the Boston Celtics thanks to the ineptitude of the Brooklyn Nets. 

    The two teams agreed to swap 2017 first-round picks in the 2013 deal that sent Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett to the Nets. 

    With the Nets projected to have the worst record, the Celtics could be rewarded with the top pick in the lottery. 

    Boston has no need for a point guard, given the All-Star play of Isaiah Thomas, but Fultz could slot in at the 2 to provide support for Avery Bradley. 

         

    Malik Monk

    Predicted Pick: No. 5 overall to Philadelphia 76ers

    There might not be a better big-game threat in the 2017 draft class than Kentucky freshman guard Malik Monk. 

    Averaging 21.9 points per game, he has recorded 25 points or more in seven games, including a 47-point coming-out party against then-No. 7 North Carolina in December:

    The 76ers could create one of the best young backcourts in the NBA by drafting Monk in 2017. 

    Awaiting the NBA debut of the 2016 No. 1 overall pick Ben Simmons, the 76ers could put the LSU product at the point on a 76ers team that has plenty of young talent in the frontcourt with Joel Embiid and Nerlens Noel. 

    Bringing a sharpshooter like Monk into the lineup could expand the team's offense and make it a difficult unit to stop. 

        

    Harry Giles

    Predicted Pick: No. 10 overall to the Miami Heat

    Another freshman in Duke forward Harry Giles might be one of the most questionable and unproven lottery picks of the year. 

    After missing the first 11 games due to injury, Giles hasn't been able to secure regular playing time. In his 12 games this season, he's played fewer than 10 minutes in five of them. 

    The irregular playing time has affected his production, as he's had only two games with double-digit scoring outputs while shooting 52.8 percent from the field. 

    As the best talent in the country coming out of high school, Giles still comes with lofty expectations. Ford wrote that his "upside is as high as anyone's in the draft."

    With plenty of basketball left to be played, Giles has a chance to further settle into the college game and build up his draft stock even more before June. 

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 