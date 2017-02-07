Chad Ford NBA Mock Draft 2017: Notable Picks from ESPN Guru's 3rd Mock

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

ESPN's NBA draft guru Chad Ford released his third 2017 mock draft Tuesday in an attempt to predict which of the top prospects will declare and where they will land in June.

These predictions will likely change in the coming months, especially as the college season draws closer to March Madness and players decide whether to stay in school for another season:

Chad Ford's 2017 1st-Round Mock Draft Pick Team Player Position School 1 Boston Celtics (via Nets) Markelle Fultz G Washington 2 Los Angeles Lakers Lonzo Ball G UCLA 3 Phoenix Suns Josh Jackson F Kansas 4 Philadelphia 76ers Malik Monk G Kentucky 5 Orlando Magic Dennis Smith G NC State 6 New Orleans Pelicans Jonathan Isaac F Florida State 7 Sacramento Kings Jayson Tatum F Duke 8 Minnesota Timberwolves Lauri Markkanen F Arizona 9 Dallas Mavericks Frank Ntilikina G France 10 Miami Heat Harry Giles F Duke 11 New York Knicks De'Aaron Fox G Kentucky 12 Denver Nuggets Miles Bridges F Michigan State 13 Milwaukee Bucks Justin Patton C Creighton 14 Detroit Pistons Terrance Ferguson G Australia 15 Portland Trail Blazers T.J. Leaf F UCLA 16 Charlotte Hornets Robert Williams F Texas A&M 17 Chicago Bulls Jarrett Allen C Texas 18 Indiana Pacers Ivan Rabb F California 19 Atlanta Hawks John Collins F Wake Forest 20 Oklahoma City Thunder OG Anunoby F Indiana 21 Washington Wizards Zach Collins C Gonzaga 22 Denver Nuggets (via Grizzlies) Rodions Kurucs F Latvia 23 Utah Jazz Isaiah Hartenstein F Germany 24 Toronto Raptors (via Clippers) Tyler Lydon F Syracuse 25 Brooklyn Nets (via Celtics) Andrew Jones G Andrew Jones 26 Toronto Raptors Ike Anigbogu C UCLA 27 Portland Trail Blazers (via Cavs) Donovan Mitchell G Louisville 28 Houston Rockets Luke Kennard G Duke 29 San Antonio Spurs Josh Hart G Villanova 30 Utah Jazz (via Warriors) Kostja Mushidi G Belgium

Notable Picks

Markelle Fultz

Predicted Pick: No. 1 overall to Boston Celtics

Washington freshman guard Markelle Fultz has developed into a premier NBA talent in just 23 college games, as he's averaged 23.2 points, six rebounds and six assists per night.

While he hasn't been playing in the most competitive conference in the Pac-12, he has come up big when taking on ranked teams:

Markelle Fultz vs. Ranked Teams Opponent* Points Rebounds Assists No. 8 Gonzaga 25 10 1 No. 15 Oregon 22 2 4 No. 7 Arizona 16 9 6 No. 11 UCLA 25 6 5 *Team's ranking is from the time of matchup

He is a versatile player who can thrive in different in-game scenarios whether it's an offensive shootout or a defensive grinder. He could fall into the lap of the Boston Celtics thanks to the ineptitude of the Brooklyn Nets.

The two teams agreed to swap 2017 first-round picks in the 2013 deal that sent Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett to the Nets.

With the Nets projected to have the worst record, the Celtics could be rewarded with the top pick in the lottery.

Boston has no need for a point guard, given the All-Star play of Isaiah Thomas, but Fultz could slot in at the 2 to provide support for Avery Bradley.

Malik Monk

Predicted Pick: No. 5 overall to Philadelphia 76ers

There might not be a better big-game threat in the 2017 draft class than Kentucky freshman guard Malik Monk.

Averaging 21.9 points per game, he has recorded 25 points or more in seven games, including a 47-point coming-out party against then-No. 7 North Carolina in December:

The 76ers could create one of the best young backcourts in the NBA by drafting Monk in 2017.

Awaiting the NBA debut of the 2016 No. 1 overall pick Ben Simmons, the 76ers could put the LSU product at the point on a 76ers team that has plenty of young talent in the frontcourt with Joel Embiid and Nerlens Noel.

Bringing a sharpshooter like Monk into the lineup could expand the team's offense and make it a difficult unit to stop.

Harry Giles

Predicted Pick: No. 10 overall to the Miami Heat

Another freshman in Duke forward Harry Giles might be one of the most questionable and unproven lottery picks of the year.

After missing the first 11 games due to injury, Giles hasn't been able to secure regular playing time. In his 12 games this season, he's played fewer than 10 minutes in five of them.

The irregular playing time has affected his production, as he's had only two games with double-digit scoring outputs while shooting 52.8 percent from the field.

As the best talent in the country coming out of high school, Giles still comes with lofty expectations. Ford wrote that his "upside is as high as anyone's in the draft."

With plenty of basketball left to be played, Giles has a chance to further settle into the college game and build up his draft stock even more before June.