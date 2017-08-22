    Danny Salazar Placed on 10-Day DL by Indians Due to Elbow Injury

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistAugust 22, 2017

    Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Danny Salazar delivers to a Kansas City Royals batter during the first inning of a baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
    Orlin Wagner/Associated Press

    The Cleveland Indians announced Tuesday that they placed pitcher Danny Salazar on the 10-day disabled list because of elbow inflammation.

    Salazar is in his fifth MLB season (fourth full), and he earned his first All-Star appearance in 2016. He has not been as strong in 2017, however. He's posted a 5-6 record with an 4.30 ERA and 1.38 WHIP in 92 innings pitched.

    He has yet to throw more than 185 innings in a major league season, speaking to both his injury troubles and Cleveland's commitment to keeping his workload down.

    The Indians spent most of 2016 scraping by with a ragtag group of pitchers amid a sea of injuries to their staff. Salazar's issue will only increase the burden on one of the game's best offenses.

    Related

      MLB logo
      MLB

      Wright to Debut This Season at Class-A St. Lucie

      Kristie Ackert
      via NY Daily News
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Indians Place Miller and Salazar on 10-Day DL

      Alec Nathan
      via Bleacher Report
      MLB logo
      MLB

      🎥 McIlroy Turns Yankee Stadium into a Golf Course

      theScore.com
      via theScore.com
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Why 37 Could Be the All-time HR Record

      Sam Miller
      via ESPN.com