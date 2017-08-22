Danny Salazar Placed on 10-Day DL by Indians Due to Elbow Injury

Orlin Wagner/Associated Press

The Cleveland Indians announced Tuesday that they placed pitcher Danny Salazar on the 10-day disabled list because of elbow inflammation.

Salazar is in his fifth MLB season (fourth full), and he earned his first All-Star appearance in 2016. He has not been as strong in 2017, however. He's posted a 5-6 record with an 4.30 ERA and 1.38 WHIP in 92 innings pitched.

He has yet to throw more than 185 innings in a major league season, speaking to both his injury troubles and Cleveland's commitment to keeping his workload down.

The Indians spent most of 2016 scraping by with a ragtag group of pitchers amid a sea of injuries to their staff. Salazar's issue will only increase the burden on one of the game's best offenses.